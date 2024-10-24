USWNT Predicted Lineup vs. Iceland: International Friendly
The USWNT will be without one of its best goalscorers when it faces Iceland on home soil.
The U.S. women's national team is back in action two months after winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ever since Emma Hayes left Chelsea to take over the Stars and Stripes, the USWNT extended its unbeaten run to 15 matches and left France with six out of six victories.
So much of the USWNT's recent success came from the self-coined "Triple Espresso" front line, but Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson will be missing Trinity Rodman on Thursday night. The Washington Spirit winger is recovering from a back injury and was not included in Hayes' squad. The Stars and Stripes will also be without Tierna Davidson and Crystal Dunn.
Hayes must decide who to start in place of three of her most trusted players. The manager has experienced options on her roster, like Lynn Williams and Emily Sonnett, but also a plethora of exciting young talent looking to make their mark on the international stage.
Here's what the USWNT's XI could look like against Iceland on Oct. 24.
USWNT Predicted Lineup vs. Iceland (4-3-3)
GK: Alyssa Naeher—The goalkeeper will look to earn her fourth consecutive clean sheet for the Stars and Stripes on Thursday. Naeher has not conceded a goal since July 31.
RB: Emily Fox—Fresh off scoring her first goal for Arsenal, Fox takes her rightful place on the USA's right flank.
CB: Naomi Girma—Girma, the unsung hero of the USWNT's gold medal campaign, will once again lead the backline.
CB: Emily Sonnett—Sonnett's impressive performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics make her the favorite to start alongside Girma while Davidson recovers from injury.
LB: Jenna Nighswonger—Without Dunn available, Nighswonger is in for her first start since the USWNT played Mexico on July 13.
CM: Lindsey Horan—The 30-year-old comes into the match on the back of scoring six goals in as many matches for Lyon.
CM: Sam Coffey—Coffey will earn her 25th cap for the USWNT against Iceland.
CM: Rose Lavelle—After missing the gold medal match due to injury, expect the USA's most creative playmaker to return to the midfield.
RW: Lynn Williams—After her appearances in France this summer, Williams is the likeliest candidate to get the nod in place of Rodman. 19-year-old Jaedyn Shaw is also an option for Hayes.
ST: Mallory Swanson—The Stars and Stripes' top goalscorer from the 2024 Paris Olympics will lead the line on Thursday.
LW: Sophia Smith—Smith will look to bag her 24th international goal against a team that has not played since July 16.