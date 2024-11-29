USWNT vs. England Predicted Lineups: International Friendly in London
Emma Hayes will return home to London for the first time since she became USA head coach when the Americans take on England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, November 30, at 12:20 p.m. ET.
Over 80,000 fans are expected to watch Hayes' homecoming and the top two ranked nations in the world go head-to-head.
Reigning European champions England, ranked second in the world, are at a low ebb in their otherwise blisteringly successful period under head coach Sarina Wiegman. The Lionesses have lost two and drawn two of their past seven matches, including a chaotic 4-3 against Germany last month at Wembley.
Wiegman will be without attacking stars Lauren James, Lauren Hemp, and Ella Toone due to injury. Dependable defender Niamh Charles is another long-term injury absentee, while Maya Le Tissier was ruled out just a few days ago.
Adding some toughness to midfield, Ruby Mace is in her first-ever senior England squad. Gabby George, who adds some depth at full-back, returns to the fold for the first time since 2022.
Olympic goal medalists, the USA has only lost once in 2024. That was to Mexico in the W Gold Cup, a few months before Hayes assumed her role. With the Englishwoman at the helm, the Americans have won 12 and drawn one of 13 matches.
Not making the trip over the Atlantic due to injury fatigue is 'Triple Espresso' -- the nickname given to the superstar forward trio of Trinity Rodman, Mal Swanson, and Sophia Smith. Number two goalkeeper Casey Murphy also misses the friendlies, which has opened the door for Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce to earn her first call-up.
All eyes will be on teenager Lily Yohannes at Wembley, who this month declared that she will play for the U.S. women's national team. The Ajax midfielder was also eligible to play for the Netherlands.
England Predicted Lineup vs. USWNT (4-3-3)
GK: Hannah Hampton—Has asserted herself as the number one, taking over from Mary Earps this year. Hampton should be backed on the big occasion with her club form impressing.
RB: Lucy Bronze—The 33-year-old is yet to have a true challenger to her position. Unless Wiegman fancies experimenting on a big stage, Bronze will start in her established role.
CB: Millie Bright—Yet to miss a single minute for Chelsea in the WSL this season. But for her country, she has looked less solid than when she wears blue. Will be trying to put a shaky performance against Germany in October behind her.
CB: Leah Williamson—Questions have been asked about whether the England captain has rediscovered her form and fluidity following injuries. Has had several poor giveaways in possession that have led to goals.
LB: Jess Carter—The Gotham defender will be facing off against six of her club teammates in the USA squad. Remains one of England's most reliable players in versatile roles across the backline.
CM: Keira Walsh—On her day, England's most important player. Walsh was rotated more for Barcelona during November, with four of her last eight appearances coming from the bench.
CM: Georgia Stanway—Scored from the penalty spot the last time the USA visited Wembley. Will be a vital recovery and tackling piece for England to win the midfield battle.
CM: Grace Clinton—Part rising star, part lynchpin midfield creator. Injuries to Lauren James and Ella Toone have left Clinton as a likely starter despite only having four caps to her name.
LW: Chloe Kelly—With limited minutes for Manchester City this season, questions have been raised over Kelly's inclusion. But the injury to Lauren Hemp raises her stock on the wings.
CF: Alessia Russo—The Arsenal forward has been running hot and cold for club and country this year. But she remains by far the top choice for the starting job at center forward for England.
RW: Beth Mead—Still rediscovering her best form, Mead has been improving and scored a quintessentially Mead goal two weeks ago against Brighton. Hasn't scored at Wembley since 2021.
USWNT Predicted Lineup vs. England (4-3-3)
GK: Alyssa Naeher—This could be Naeher's final-ever match for her country. The 36-year-old will start during this window, and with a big crowd expect, the Wembley match makes sense.
RB: Emily Fox—Playing her club soccer at Arsenal, Fox is currently living in London and is ready to feature for her country in her current home.
CB: Naomi Girma—With the San Diego Wave not clinching playoffs, Girma hasn't played any soccer over the past four weeks. This could make the USA's defensive star either rusty or refreshed.
CB: Tierna Davidson—The Gotham defender missed time in October with an injury, but should be primed to renew her partnership with Girma that blossomed during the Olympics.
LB: Jenna Nighswonger—Crystal Dunn remains absent, which leaves Nighswonger as easily the most established full-back along with Fox. Her set-piece delivery is an added gift.
CM: Sam Coffey—Hayes often starts just one holding midfielder, but due to the strength of the opposition and the venue, she could be tempted to pair Coffey with someone more defensive.
CM: Lindsey Horan—The USA captain will almost certainly lead the team out at Wembley. Unlike many stateside USA camps, she has a much shorter journey than most coming from Lyon in France.
CM: Rose Lavelle—Perhaps the player that Hayes could switch out from a tactical point of view. With more experienced attacking players missing. the logic might be to back Lavelle at least for the opening hour.
LW: Alyssa Thompson—The 20-year-old is one of the most in-form players on the team after a blistering 2024 NWSL season, where she scored five goals and made seven assists. Scored her first-ever USA goal in the previous FIFA window. Notably made her USA debut at Wembley Stadium two years ago.
CF: Lynn Williams—There are just 106 total caps amongst all forwards on this USA squad, 73 of those are Williams. She's going to an important attacking leader in this window.
RW: Yazmeen Ryan—Another who has earned her place following a sensational 2024 season with Gotham (5 goals, six assists). With just two caps to her name, Wembley will be the biggest stage of her career so far. But she's ready to evolve.