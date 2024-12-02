USWNT vs. Netherlands Predicted Lineups: International Friendly in The Hague
On the final international matchday of 2024, the U. S. women's national team will travel to the Netherlands to take on the Oranje in a friendly at Bingoal Stadium. It is a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final, where the USA ran away 2-0 winners and lifted their fourth title.
It has been quite the year for Emma Hayes and the USA. In 14 matches under the English head coach the Americans are undefeated (W14-L0-D2), and brought home a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Last Saturday's slightly drab 0-0 draw against England, in front of a world record crowd for an international friendly at Wembley Stadium, may not have dazzled, but it was still a dominant performance against a top opponent.
In June, the Netherlands slipped out of the top 10 in the FIFA world rankings for the first time since 2017. That being said, Andries Jonker's team still finished ahead of England in the 2024 UEFA Nations League, a commendable fourth overall in the continental contest.
The goal-shy USWNT will be without superstar attacking trio 'Triple Espresso' and will also be using this window as a final serenade for legendary goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who is retiring from international soccer this week.
Holland is missing Victoria Pelova due to an ACL tear, with all-time leading goalscorer Vivianne Miedema also missing out with a knee injury.
The match will kickoff at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 3. It will be broadcast on TNT and Universo, while also being available to stream on MAX and Peacock in the U.S.
USWNT Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands (4-3-3)
GK: Alyssa Naeher—After her retirement announcement last week, Tuesday night is set to be Naeher's final-ever match for the USA. After a clean sheet against England, she will be hoping to finish things in a similar style in the Netherlands.
RB: Emily Fox—There's potential for rotation here, but Fox's endurance should give her the start with a good chance she is removed after the hour mark.
CB: Naomi Girma—The USA's lynchpin when it comes to leadership and defensive solidity, would be shocked to see Hayes sit Girma in the final match of a year when she has been the nation's best player.
CB: Tierna Davidson—Hayes opted for Emily Sonnett over Davidson against England, which sets up Tuesday night nicely to see a different partnership in the middle of the backline.
LB: Jenna Nighswonger—Another who was not used against England. Although Casey Krueger was superb at left-back at Wembley, Hayes likely wants to give Nighswonger an opportunity against the Dutch.
CM: Hal Hershfelt—The midfield anchor position is open for experimentation. Hershfelt, who only has one USA start to her name, is coming off a brilliant rookie season in the NWSL and is worth another look in the role.
CM: Lindsey Horan—The USA captain has struggled for form and cohesion this year, but will likely maintain the armband for the final contest.
CM: Korbin Albert—After being a starter during the W Gold Cup in the spring, Albert has been used as a more rotational piece since Hayes took over the team in June. This would be a big test for the 21-year-old but a valuable one.
FW: Alyssa Thompson—Exceptional during the opening 30 minutes against England but then faded. Thompson needs another look as a starter but could be a spark off the bench.
FW: Lynn Williams—With so few options at the center forward position, due to the absence of 'Triple Espresso', Williams feels like a guaranteed starter.
FW: Yazmeen Ryan—Very impressive off the bench against England, Ryan is due a start. A more inverted style of winger, she can make space for others and has elite passing range.
Netherlands Predicted Lineup vs. USWNT (4-3-3)
GK: Daphne van Domselaar—Jonker has been rotating goalkeepers almost every match. It can be hard to gauge who the number one is, but the Arsenal shot-stopper is worthy of the start in this high-profile clash.
RB: Kerstin Casparij—The Manchester City full-back has been at the top of her game the past year, she was rested against China last week but should return.
CB: Sherida Spitse—The 34-year-old with 247 caps is about as experienced as they come. Will keep the spine of the team in check.
CB: Dominique Janssen—Despite being a defensive midfielder for Manchester United, on the national team the versatile Janssen often drops back into the backline. Could pop-up at left-back too.
LB: Esmee Brugts—One of the brightest young players in Europe, 21-year-old Brugts has been turning heads in her second season with FC Barcelona. She is another versatile player who could play left-wing, but Jonker may keep her as a wing-back option to counter.
CM: Wieke Kaptein—In her first full season with Chelsea, the 19-year-old has shown wisdom beyond her years. It could be a risk to see her start against top-ranked opposition, but her performances have warranted it. Scored her first-ever goal for her country against China last week.
CM: Daniëlle van de Donk—The combative midfielder will be crucial to making sure the Netherlands battle hard against the Americans. Loves to wind up opponents and make tactical fouls.
CM: Jackie Groenen—Jonker will have a choice to make about how attacking he wants his midfield to be, if he decides to start a more defensive group then Groenen could play ahead of Jill Roord.
FW: Chasity Grant—The Aston Villa player is a good defensive forward who understands when to press and when to carry the ball into dangerous positions.
FW: Lineth Beerensteyn—The speedy attacker is very dangerous on the counterattack and will be key to the Netherlands being able to exploit a high line. Came off the bench to score against China last week.
FW: Romée Leuchter—Played as the central striker against China but might expected to share the role with Beerensteyn against the USA or switch out as a wider forward. Scored a hat-trick against Indonesia in October.