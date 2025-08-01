Victor Osimhen Finally Ends Transfer Saga With Record-Shattering Move
Galatasaray have triumphantly announced the permanent acquisition of Victor Osimhen in a landmark transfer worth €75 million (£64.8 million, $85.7 million).
Osimhen spent the 2024–25 season on loan with the Turkish champions after failing to agree a move away from Napoli last summer and was continually linked with a move to the Premier League. Manchester United and Chelsea were both credited with serious interest in the Nigeria international who enjoyed a prolific spell at Napoli, but neither English outfit ever seemed willing to meet the Italian side’s steep demands.
Earlier this month it was reported that Galatasaray and Saudi giants Al Hilal both met Napoli’s €75 million asking price, which was expected to consist of €40 million (£34.6 million, $45.7 million) up front and €35 million (£30.3 million, $40 million) in two further instalments.
Rather than turn to the riches of Saudi Arabia, Osmihen has remained in Istanbul. As he told the club’s official social media channels upon confirmation of the deal, “Solo il Gala.” Only Gala.
The Turkish giants took the unorthodox approach of publicly confirming Osimhen’s transfer fee, which not only makes him the most expensive player in club history—shattering Gabriel Sara’s high watermark of €18 million (£15.6 million, $20.6 million)—but the rubbery forward is also the costliest arrival Turkish football has ever seen.
Gala also revealed exactly how much Osimhen will be paid. “According to the agreement, the player will receive a net annual guaranteed salary of €15 million [£13 million, $17.1 million], a net loyalty bonus of €1 million [£860,000, $1.1 million] per season, and €5 million [£4.3 million, $5.7 million] per season for image rights,” a club statement read.
The decision to remain in Turkey was not purely financial—Al Hilal were reportedly willing to offer a far more attractive wage packet. Osimhen produced the season of his career when Napoli won Serie A for the first time since the days of Diego Maradona in 2022–23 and bluntly blocked every bid for the division’s top scorer that summer. Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly claimed that one of Osimhen’s feet was worth €200 million (£172.9 million, $228.6 million).
The following campaign proved to be tumultuous for everyone in Naples as the champions slumped to a lowly 10th-placed finish, but Osimhen felt the pinch more than most. The season began with Napoli’s own social media account appearing to mock their No. 9 after he missed a penalty. During another transfer standoff in summer 2024, Galatasaray offered the forward a lifeline.
Osimhen rewarded that faith with 26 league goals as Gala romped to the top-flight title, firmly establishing himself as a favourite with the club’s feverish fanbase. Towards the end of last season, Osimhen’s daughter led the call-and-response chant from the stands to celebrate one of his father’s goals.