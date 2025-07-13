‘Completely Wrong’—Viktor Gyokeres Arsenal Transfer Questioned by Angry Sporting Chief
Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas has emphatically revealed that his wantaway striker Viktor Gyökeres will be served with a “heavy fine” and forced to apologise to his teammates after missing the start of pre-season training in an attempt to accelerate his exit this summer.
This extreme measure had been on the cards for the past three weeks as Gyökeres became increasingly dismayed by Sporting’s stubborn approach to negotiations with Arsenal. Varandas had already made it abundantly clear that his star forward would not be allowed to leave for the supposedly pre-agreed fee of €60 million (£51.9 million, $70.1 million) plus €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.7 million) in add-ons.
Arsenal reportedly went above that threshold, matching Sporting’s €80 million (£69.2 million, $93.5 million) valuation only to be dealt another rebuttal. The Premier League club’s proposal of €65 million (£56.2 million, $76 million) up front with another €15 million (£13 million, $17.5 million) in bonuses was not satisfactory. Sporting are thought to be demanding a guarantee of €70 million (£60.6 million, $81.8 million) plus €10 million.
“We’re calm,” Varandas insisted to Lusa after Gyökeres no-show this week. “Everything will be resolved with the closing of the market, a heavy fine, and an apology to the group.
“If they [interested clubs] don’t want to pay fair market value for Viktor, we are very comfortable with that for the next three years [the length of his contract].”
The general consensus is that Arsenal will ultimately make up the €5 million deficit, although talks may be a little more tense. “If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to facilitate the exit,” Varandas seethed, “they are not only completely wrong but are also making the player’s exit even more complicated.
“No one is above the club’s interests, whoever they may be.”
Gyökeres has made little secret of his desire to pursue a new challenge in the coming season but his self-imposed strike threatens to undermine two extremely successful years in Lisbon. Sporting fans have swarmed social media with an almost universally negative reaction.