Viktor Gyokeres Makes Transfer Admission to Teammate Over Arsenal, Man Utd Links
Viktor Gyökeres’s message to his Sporting CP teammates when asked about his uncertain future was simple, “I’m not a fortune teller.”
The relentlessly prolific striker has attracted admirers from across the continent after racking up outrageous scoring statistics over the past two years. Gyökeres’s outrageous haul of 39 top-flight goals sees him lead the race for the European Golden Shoe, even though strikes in the Portuguese division are worth less than those plundered in one of Europe’s top five leagues.
Arsenal are billed as one of the striker’s most prominent suitors, with the Gunners expected to hand the 26-year-old a “generous” contract to convince him to choose north London, while there have been constant rumours about a possible reunion with former Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.
The speculation surrounding Gyökeres has also seeped into Sporting’s dressing room. “I asked him and we all asked him. He says he’s not a fortune teller,” Pedro Gonçalves revealed during an appearance on Canal 11 after winning the top-flight title. “We still have the Portuguese Cup against Benfica to play.”
“I have a very good relationship with him, but I don’t talk about it with him. What I know is because of Fabrizio Romano,” Gonçalves laughed. “I’m sticking with him. I don’t know if he’s going to leave.”
Gonçalves is hardly the only Sporting player desperate to keep Gyökeres. Francisco Trincão joked to Record that he would try to “lock” the Swedish striker up to keep him in Lisbon.
Gyökeres has been coy when addressing the topic himself, insisting, “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
What is less dubious is the striker’s status as an elite forward. Gyökeres was once again voted the best player in the Portuguese top flight, becoming the first person since Porto’s Brazilian cult hero Hulk a decade ago to claim the award in successive seasons.