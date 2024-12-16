Baila Vini! Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Danced to His Own Tune in 2024
Joga Bonito. The beautiful game. A Brazilian phrase popularized by Pelé, personified in Ronaldinho and carried on today by Vinicius Junior.
Anointed as the next superstar for the biggest club in the world following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, Real Madrid’s Vini Jr. has come a long way in a short time. Whether it’s inheriting the weight of the No. 7 jersey worn by club legends Raúl and Ronaldo, enduring the pressure to win the Champions League every season or meeting the expectations to entertain fans with dazzling play on a daily basis, the world is watching every time the Brazilian takes the pitch.
There are also those who want to tear him down. In the last few years, Vini Jr. has faced racist chants in stadiums and abuse online, and was the subject of a disturbing effigy of him hung from a bridge in Madrid—yet nothing has stopped him from being a leading voice in the ongoing fight against racism in soccer. The "Baila Vini!" movement spanned across the globe when a popular Spanish soccer program aired racist remarks, criticizing him for dancing after scoring a goal. In response, not only did his teammates join him, but players across the world danced after scoring a goal to encourage one of the sport’s brightest stars—one that isn’t fading anytime soon.
The 24-year-old has played the leading role in delivering a multitude of major trophies this decade: three La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies and one Copa del Rey. He remains the centerpiece of Los Blancos despite the arrivals of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé. And it's clear the personal accolades aren’t far away, despite the controversy surrounding this year’s Ballon d’Or award.
Athletes at the top of their trade are celebrated for reaching the summit in two mediums: Trophies and public praise. The former, and the highest honor a player in today’s soccer world can achieve, was widely expected to come Vini Jr.'s way with the Ballon d’Or, but the latter arrived in droves after he lost out to Manchester City's Rodri, which led to a Real Madrid boycott of the ceremony and global outrage.
Rodri was the most consistent player on the most methodical team in Europe last year. As a central midfield who serves as the crux of Pep Guardiola's Man City machine, he’s the best in the world at his position—and the gap to the next player is astronomical. No one will argue that. In all likelihood, Rodri got the nod after winning the Euros with Spain, while Vini Jr. and Brazil crashed out of the Copa América early in the knockout stage. Those willing are free to debate how you weigh La Liga and Champions League titles against the Premier League and the Euros. And then, debate if the most consistent player should’ve won the award over the best player.
Because that’s what Vini Jr. was last season. The best player on the best team in the world.
In June, Vini Jr. became the youngest player to score in two Champions League finals. Whose record did he break? None other than Lionel Messi’s. His goal against Borussia Dortmund in the final sealed Real Madrid’s record 15th European title, and was one of 35 goal contributions (goals and assists) he made in 39 appearances last season.
Vini Jr. is also a driving force off the pitch. His fight against the rampant racism he and other players have faced in the sport persists. In September, a Spanish court handed an unprecedented 12-month suspended sentence to a Mallorca supporter who racially abused the Real Madrid star in Feb. 2023. It’s a movement no player or person should have to take on their own, yet one that Vini Jr. spearheads. He is a player and person that fans are proud to support.
“I know the strength I have, my speech, and I can speak for all those people who don’t have the strength, or who are afraid, or who go through many things and people don’t always believe them,” he recently said on Black Consciousness Day in Brazil. “So I’m very happy to be able to help and to keep going strong in the fight, along with all the players and all the people who have been able to help us.”
A future Ballon d’Or is surely in the cards for the Brazilian phenom, let alone more club honors and perhaps the next step in realizing international success again for Brazil. And if you don’t believe us, believe him. “Eu farei 10x se for preciso. Eles não estão preparados,” the player posted about his incredible season despite the Ballon d’Or snub.
“I’ll do it 10 times more if I have to. They’re not ready.”