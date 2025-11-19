‘Whole Team Being Harmed’—Vinicius Junior Called Out By Legendary Former Teammate
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos spoke out against Vinícius Júnior’s behavior on the pitch, admitting the forward’s “annoying” antics negatively affected the team in the past.
Vinícius has often found himself under fire for his attitude and outbursts during his tenure in a white shirt. From arguing with officials and provoking players and away fans to outwardly opposing decisions from Xabi Alonso, the winger always seems to be at the center of controversy.
Kroos, who played alongside Vinícius for six seasons at Real Madrid, had a front row seat to the Brazilian’s actions and revealed the toll they took on the team.
“At that time, I often told [Vinícius] that enough was enough, because it feels like the whole team is being harmed by his behavior,” Kroos said at an Icon League event.
“It’s understandable that at some point he might be annoying, whether it’s to a player from the opposing team, a referee or the opposing fans. As a team, you get the feeling that everything is now turning against everyone because of him.”
Always known for his composure and leadership on the pitch, Kroos even tried to manage his former teammate’s emotions for the betterment of the club.
“I often tried to calm him down a bit on the field, but mainly to keep him from losing focus, because it sometimes happened. I often told him: ‘Vinícius, you’re so good you don’t need that at all.’”
The two players helped Real Madrid lift two Champions League titles together before Kroos retired at the end of the 2023–24 season. Since then, Vinícius has received 19 yellow cards and one red card.
Franco Mastantuono Condemns Vinícius Júnior’s El Clásico Tantrum
Vinícius’s latest outburst came during the first Clásico of the season when Alonso replaced him with Rodrygo in the 72nd minute. The Brazil international lost his head on the pitch and then stormed straight down the tunnel before eventually coming back out to join his teammates on the bench.
The tantrum marred the 2–1 victory for Los Blancos over Barcelona, so much so that Vinícius issued a private and public apology to the team in the days that followed.
Franco Mastantuono admitted on El Larguero that Vinícius Júnior did not handle the situation the “right way,” especially because as a team, Real Madrid are “all one” and should not “focus on individual performances.”
Still, the Argentine acknowledged his teammate’s apology and revealed the winger “brings joy to the locker room and is always ready to play.”