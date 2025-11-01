Xabi Alonso Fuels Vinicius Junior Feud With Blunt Penalty Verdict
Xabi Alonso made a subtle dig toward Vinícius Júnior after the winger took and missed a penalty against Valencia, reiterating that Kylian Mbappé is Real Madrid’s designated taker.
Los Blancos cruised to a 4–0 victory over the 18th-place side on Saturday evening, keeping a firm foothold atop the La Liga standings. The game was not without controversy, though, and Vinícius was once again at the center of it.
Instead of Mbappé, who had already successfully converted from 12 yards out earlier in the match and was on a hat trick, Vinícius Júnior stepped up to the spot in the 43rd minute. The Brazil international saw his effort saved by Valencia goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala, which prompted a frustrated reaction from Alonso on the bench.
After the match, Alonso admitted players have the power to make decisions on the pitch, but he made it a point to name Mbappé as the man that should be steeping up for Real Madrid’s spot kicks.
When asked if he likes when players decide among themselves who takes a penalty, Alonso issued the following coy response: “I like it when they score the penalties.”
Tensions Loom Over Real Madrid Despite Winning Streak
Alonso went on to praise Vinícius’s overall performance against Valencia, but the subtle dig perhaps hinted at the growing tensions between the manager and his superstar forward, which all came to a head in last weekend’s El Clásico.
Vinícius lost his cool on the pitch when Alonso took him out in the 72nd minute against Barcelona before the No. 7 stormed down the tunnel. Following the incident, the 25-year-old issued a private and public apology to Real Madrid that notably did not mention his manager.
Still, Alonso declared the issue “settled” after the apology, adding that he was “very satisfied” with Vinícius’s statement.
Despite the tensions between the two, Los Blancos extended their winning streak to six matches across all competitions, keeping the overall spirit of the team high.