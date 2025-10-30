Vinicius Junior ‘Decides Preferred Transfer Destination’ As Xabi Alonso Feud Grows
Vinicius Junior is prepared to leave Real Madrid next summer if Xabi Alonso remains as manager and is eyeing up a move to Paris Saint-Germain, a report has claimed.
Tensions between the Brazilian and the new boss have been brewing all season but appear to have boiled over during El Clásico, in which Vinicius made no efforts to hide his frustrations towards Alonso’s decision to substitute him.
Vinicius has since apologized, releasing a statement which does not reference Alonso at all, but his frustrations towards his role this season are clear to see and reports have suggested he is “seriously considering” an exit from the Santiago Bernabéu.
SPORT take things one step further and claim that Vinicius has already made his mind up to leave, issuing a clear ultimatum that he will not extend his contract, which expires in 2027, while Alonso remains at the helm.
The number of realistic destinations for Vinicius is limited. He has admirers in both the Premier League and Saudi Pro League, but it is said that his heart is set on sealing a move to European champions PSG.
Expiring Contract Gives Vini Jr Strong Negotiating Power
Having heard high praise of PSG boss Luis Enrique from the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, Vinicius is said to believe that heading to the French capital is the best way to reignite a career which he fears is destined to stall under Alonso.
Madrid would be wise to listen to Vinicius’s concerns as he approaches the final 18 months of his contract. The chance to sell the 25-year-old for his true market value has likely passed by given he can move on a free transfer in the summer of 2027.
While Vinicius is thought to have the greatest issue with Alonso among the Madrid squad, he is not alone with his frustrations. Several players are believed to have taken issue with the new manager’s approach to management, although Vinicius is the only player whose concerns have been made public.
Club president Florentino Pérez remains supportive of Alonso, however, although the growing tensions will be of increasing concern to those upstairs at the Bernabéu.