Vinicius Junior ‘Influences’ Real Madrid’s Nico Williams Transfer Decision
Real Madrid have reportedly opted out of the race for Nico Williams this summer due to Vinícius Júnior’s contract negotiations.
Williams, who is under contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2027, is at the center of transfer speculation in Spain. It is no secret Barcelona want to bring the winger to Catalonia next season, and Real Madrid were also interested in adding the Spaniard to their star-studded attack under Xabi Alonso.
Los Blancos’ pursuit of Williams has hit an insurmountable obstacle, though, that leaves the door open for the 22-year-old to be hijacked by Barcelona. SPORT state Real Madrid are no longer in the market for Williams amid Vinícius Júnior’s climbing contract demands.
The Brazilian has been negotiating a new deal with Real Madrid that would cost the club more than what they would like to offer. Vinícius Júnior reportedly wants to become the highest-paid player in Alonso’s squad, a difficult feat considering Kylian Mbappé rakes in a salary of €30 million ($34.8 million).
Vinícius Júnior has received lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia to pry him away from the Spanish giants, but the winger has made it known he only wants to represent Real Madrid. Although contract negotiations currently lack significant progress, both parties are determined to get the deal done.
The superstar’s demands, though, make Real Madrid hesitant to pay Williams’s €62 million ($71.6 million) release clause, especially since the club already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono this summer.
It does not help matters that Williams would not truly fit into Real Madrid’s current attack. Vinícius Júnior is Los Blancos’ starting left winger; even Mbappé’s arrival did not challenge the Brazilian’s position in the team’s XI. The Athletic Bilbao forward recorded 18 goal contributions last season compared to Vinícius Júnior's 36 in what was widely considered an underwhelming campaign for the Brazilian.
Barcelona, on the other hand, are specifically in the market for a winger and would give Williams a permanent home on their left wing should they find the money to sign the Spain international.