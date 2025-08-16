WATCH: The Hilarious First Goal of 2025-26 La Liga Season
Rayo Vallecano visited Girona to kick off the action of the 2025–26 La Liga season. Not 20 minutes into the game, we got the first major blooper of the campaign which resulted in the first goal scored this term in Spain’s top flight.
Girona were playing out of the back as Rayo pressed high up the pitch. With nowhere to go, center back David López passed the ball back to goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and disaster struck.
Gazzaniga tried to play a first-time pass to a free teammate, but he miskicked the ball and instead passed it almost backwards, perfectly into the path of Jorge de Frutos, who quickly pounced to fire a shot. Gazzaniga had a chance to redeem himself by saving the shot, but after going to the ground to stop the ball, his momentum carried both himself and the ball inside the goal.
It was a calamitous mistake, but Gazzaniga’s nightmare of an afternoon was just getting started. In just 42 minutes, the Argentine goalkeeper made a gruesome mistake that led to the opener and conceded a second goal two minutes later. Then, he capped-off his performance by once again giving up possession in his own box, leading to him conceding a penalty that resulted in Rayo’s third and him getting sent off.
Rayo Vallecano wouldn’t relinquish their lead and won 3–1 in their season opener. Still, it’s Gazzaniga’s blunders that will steal the headlines from La Liga’s inaugural game of the campaign.
What transpired at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi is surely the first of many calamitous moments we’ll witness during the 2025–26 La Liga season.