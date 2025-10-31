SI

Wayne Rooney Names Ultimate Premier League Five-a-Side Squad

Two Chelsea players made it into Rooney’s best Premier League five-a-side team.

Roberto Casillas

Wayne Rooney won five Premier League titles with Manchester United. / BBC Sport

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney revealed his current best five-a-side team of Premier League players opting against naming any current Red Devils.

Furthermore, the first name that came out of Rooney’s mouth was none other than Manchester City star Phil Foden. Speaking on his BBC podcast The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England international spotlighted Foden first.

“Phil Foden, definitely,” Rooney said almost instantly and without hesitation with his first pick. “Five-a-side, Phil Foden, tight areas, brilliant.”

After a brief pause, Rooney went on to pick his next four players.

“Probably Cole Palmer as well in there,” Rooney continued. “[Bukayo] Saka, I’m not having a goalkeeper. I’ll put [Moisés] Caicedo in there, he’d be the defensive one but he can attack as well.”

If having a team full of Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea players wasn’t surprising enough, Rooney’s final pick came from Man Utd’s biggest rivals, Liverpool.

“Mo Salah. So yeah, that would be my five players,” Rooney finished.

Wayne Rooney Reveals Biggest Achievement, Regret of Playing Career

Wayne Rooney (second from right to left) was sent-off in the 2006 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. / Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

The United legend touched on a variety of subjects in a half-an-hour long Q&A session.

One of the things he revealed is that he considers the FA Cup trophy he conquered as Man Utd captain in 2016—the only FA Cup triumph of his career—as the biggest achievement of his nearly 20-year career.

On the other hand, he also shared his biggest regret. He called the 2006 FIFA World Cup a tournament he revealed he shouldn’t have played in.

“[My biggest regret] Going to the World Cup in 2006,” Rooney said. “I wasn’t fit, I shouldn’t have went. And it ends with getting a red card . So yeah, if I went back I probably wouldn’t have gone.”

Rooney failed to tally a single goal involvement in four World Cup appearances in 2006. He was sent-off in the quarterfinals against Portugal before England lost in a penalty shootout.

Still, even without his World Cup woes, there’s no denying the Everton academy graduate is one of the greatest talents English football has ever produced.

