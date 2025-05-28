Welcome to Wrexham Scores Big Renewal, Spinoff Premiere
Welcome to Wrexham has been renewed for a fifth season following the Red Dragons historic third consecutive promotion.
FX confirmed cameras will be following Wrexham’s first season in the EFL Championship in 43 years. The Emmy award-winning series will continue to document the club’s meteoric rise up the English football pyramid as they focus on earning a spot in the Premier League.
The news comes just two weeks after Season Four premiered on May 15. The current season focuses on Wrexham’s EFL League One campaign, which ends in a second-place finish and direct promotion to the Championship.
At the center of the action are co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The two celebrities purchased the oldest club in Wales back in 2020 and have helped take it to new heights, both on and off the pitch. Reynolds and McElhenney are also executive producers of Welcome to Wrexham.
Not only is another season of Welcome to Wrexham on the way, but a spinoff surrounding Mexico’s Club Necaxa is coming this summer, per Variety. Reynolds and McElhenney purchased a stake in the club back in Apr. 2024, joining an ownership group of Al Tylis, Sam Porter, Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander and Kate Upton.
“Rob and Ryan helped Wrexham AFC become one of the greatest sports stories of our time and what has happened in Wrexham, Wales is truly magical. With Eva Longoria, they’re now teaming to support the dreams and aspirations of the Necaxa fans and Aguascalientes community too,” said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment.
“As we begin the journey alongside our partners at Disney+ Latin America with Necaxa this summer, everyone is excited to see them bring the same love and support to Mexico that they’ll be bringing to the fifth season of Welcome to Wrexham as the Club heads into the Championship; the next chapter of its fairytale journey.”
As fans wait for the next season of Welcome to Wrexham, they can dive into the world of Necaxa.