Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 45 Games

The Red Dragons are headed to the EFL Championship for the first time in over 40 years.

Amanda Langell

Wrexham secured a spot in the EFL Championship next season.
Wrexham have done it. The Red Dragons secured a 3–0 victory over Charlton to clinch direct promotion to the EFL Championship.

Just one hour before Wrexham kicked off at the STōK Cae Ras, Wycombe Wanderers suffered a 1–0 defeat to Leyton Orient. Now, all the Red Dragons had to do was collect three points against Charlton to earn their third promotion in as many seasons.

And they did just that.

Ollie Rathbone opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Sam Smith bagged a goal of his own just three minutes later. By the time Smith put Wrexham up 3–0 in the 81st minute, the loyal supporters of the oldest club in Wales, including co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were already celebrating the momentous day.

For the first time since the 1981–82 season, the Red Dragons are headed to the Championship. No matter what happens next weekend, Wrexham will finish second in the EFL League One standings and play in English football's second tier next season.

Here's a look at the top six in the League One table after Wrexham completed their 45th game this season.

Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 45 Games

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1

Birmingham City

102

43

2

Wrexham

89

45

3

Stockport County

84

45

4

Wycombe Wanderers

84

45

5

Charlton

82

45

6

Leyton Orient

75

45

Wrexham will now officially join League One champions Birmingham City in the Championship next season. Even if Wrexham lose their remaining match to Lincoln City, they still will be clear of both Stockport County and Wycombe in the League One standings.

Wycombe will be kicking themselves for throwing away their chance at direct promotion. Consecutive defeats to Charlton and Leyton Orient allowed Wrexham to overtake the Chairboys and claim sole possession of second place, along with a spot in the Championship.

Birmingham City and Wrexham can now sit back and relax while the teams that finish third, fourth, fifth and sixth compete in the League One playoffs.

Wrexham's Remaining Games

  • Lincoln City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)

