West Ham vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
West Ham United host a distracted Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, as two underperforming sides meet in east London.
While Spurs have had a miserable domestic campaign, they're on the brink of the Europa League final after claiming a 3-1 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their semifinal. There's still work for Ange Postecoglou's side to do in the Arctic Circle against a team that are brilliant in their unique home conditions, but the north Londoners are heavy favourites to advance.
A trip to Bilbao would gloss over their dire Premier League season, with Sunday's visitors entering the weekend 16th in the table after suffering their 20th league defeat at Anfield last time out.
West Ham are a point worse off and have underwhelmed under new manager Graham Potter. The Hammers haven't won since the end of February, but will usurp their London rivals in the table with a victory on home soil.
Their winless run looked to be coming to an end at Brighton last Saturday, as they took a 2-1 lead in the 83rd minute. However, after Kaoru Mitoma equalised in the penultimate minute of the 90, Carlos Baleba struck from distance at the last to seal victory for the Seagulls.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to Sunday's London derby.
What Time Does West Ham vs. Tottenham Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Date: Sunday, May 4
- Kick-off Time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Darren England
West Ham vs. Tottenham Head-to-Head Record (last five games)
- West Ham: 2 wins
- Tottenham: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Tottenham 4-1 West Ham (October 19, 2024) - Premier League
Current form (all competitions)
West Ham
Bodø/Glimt
Brighton 3-2 West Ham - 26/04/25
Tottenham 3-1 Bodø/Glimt - 01/05/25
West Ham 1-1 Southampton - 19/04/25
Liverpool 5-1 Tottenham - 27/04/25
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham - 13/04/25
Tottenham 1-2 Nottingham Forest - 21/04/25
West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth - 05/04/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Tottenham - 17/04/25
Wolves 1-0 West Ham - 01/04/25
Wolves 4-2 Tottenham - 13/04/25
How to Watch West Ham vs. Tottenham on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - radio commentary available on talkSPORT and BBC Radio London 94.9
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
West Ham Team News
Evan Ferguson has so far had a forgettable loan spell in east London, but Potter will welcome him back into his matchday squad on Sunday. The Irishman was ineligible to face parent club Brighton last weekend.
There's no major change on the injury front for the hosts, who are still without Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville. Edson Alvarez is a doubt due to a back injury.
Their woeful form should convince the boss to change tack and opt for a more positive 4-2-3-1 which will allow summer arrival Niclas Fullkrug to lead the line ahead a triumvirate on talented playmakers.
West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
West Ham predicted lineup vs Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Fullkrug.
Tottenham Team News
This may be a London derby, but Postecoglou has both eyes firmly fixed on the Arctic Circle. There's going to be widespread rotation from Thursday night's lineup.
Spurs have likely lost burgeoning midfielder Lucas Bergvall for the season due to an ankle injury, while Son Heung-min still isn't ready to return. Radu Dragusin will miss much of 2025 after tearing his ACL.
James Maddison and Dominic Solanke are fresh injury concerns, although the manager is hopeful that both players have avoided significant setbacks. Still, the pair won't be risked this weekend.
Dejan Kulusevski, Archie Gray, Kevin Danso, Djed Spence, Wilson Odobert, and Mathys Tel should all be named in Sunday's starting XI.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham
Tottenham predicted lineup vs West Ham (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence; Gray, Sarr, Kulusevski; Odobert, Richarlison, Tel.
West Ham vs. Tottenham Score Prediction
West Ham must be looking to take advantage of a Spurs team with their sights set on Norway, and the home faithful will be desperate to score a victory over their bitter rivals at the end of a hugely disappointing season.
The Hammers have generally performed better against sides more willing to have the ball under Potter, but they've been so poor as of late. Southampton were unfortunate not to win at London Stadium last month.
Spurs may well be heavily rotated, but the good feeling from Thursday's win could permeate into their domestic fixture this weekend. The visitors are poised to edge a bitty contest in east London.