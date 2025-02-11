Weston McKennie Scores an Absolute Screamer for Juventus in Champions League
The knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League are officially underway and USMNT midfielder, Weston McKennie, scored a thunderbolt of a goal to fire Juventus in front against PSV Eindhoven.
During the 34th minute of action, chaos inside PSV's box made it look like a game of pinball was taking place. McKennie waited patiently on the edge of the box and finally, when the ball was cleared straight to him, he pounced on the rebound a fired a rocket that nearly punched a whole through the net as it went in.
It was an emphatic strike by one of the faces of the USMNT. McKennie now enters an exclusive list of USMNT players that have scored in the knockout rounds of the biggest club competition in world soccer, joining DaMarcus Beasley, Jermaine Jones and fellow teammates Tyler Adams and Cristian Pulisic.
It's McKennie's third Champions League goal of the season and his fifth across all competitions. Under manager, Thiago Motta, McKennie has played all over the field for Juventus this season, as he appears to have found a home in one of the biggest clubs in the world.
Juventus went on to win the match 2–1 and will look to secure their place in the round of 16 when they travel to the Netherlands for the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie vs. PSV on Wednesday, Feb. 19.