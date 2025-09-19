What is the Super Ballon d'Or?
If you’re a soccer fan, you’ve probably heard of the Ballon d’Or.
Since 1956, French magazine France Football has awarded the iconic golden ball to the world’s best player—originally based on their achievements over a calendar year, and now judged over the course of the previous season.
Some of the game’s all-time greats have been recipients of the Ballon d’Or: Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Marco van Basten, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more. But it’s Lionel Messi who reigns supreme, having lifted the award an unprecedented eight times.
But what about the Super Ballon d’Or? Chances are, you’ve probably never heard of it—and it’s easy to see why.
Fear not., though. Here, Sports Illustrated explain everything you need to know about the Super Ballon d’Or: why it was created, who has won it, and when we might see one awarded again.
Quick Links
What Is the Super Ballon d'Or?
So far, there has only been one Super Ballon d’Or—which explains why it’s not widely known.
In 1989, France Football came up with the idea, awarding a special prize to the player deemed the best of the previous three decades.
The winner was decided by a combination of votes from readers and viewers, a panel of France Football journalists, and former Ballon d’Or winners. Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stéfano was ultimately chosen, narrowly beating Johan Cruyff and Michel Platini. Interestingly, readers and viewers had actually favoured Platini, but the jury and former winners tipped the scales in Di Stéfano’s favour.
The trophy itself was a striking piece: a large golden ball protruding from red crystals, with smaller red balls arranged around the base. For many years, it was on display at the Real Madrid museum at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. In 2021, Di Stéfano’s children auctioned the trophy to an anonymous buyer for £187,500.
Will There Be Another Super Ballon d'Or?
At present, there are no official plans for another Super Ballon d’Or, leaving it as one of football’s rarest—if not the rarest—individual prizes in history.
You might assume a second award could have been presented in 2019, three decades after the first, but that year came and went without one.
Speculation remains that the trophy could return in 2029, marking 40 years since its inaugural and so far only presentation.
Who Would Win the Second Super Ballon d'Or?
If a second Super Ballon d’Or were ever awarded, there’s arguably one clear favourite: Lionel Messi, who has won a record eight regular Ballon d’Or titles.
In the unlikely event of serious competition, it would likely come from Cristiano Ronaldo—Messi’s long-time rival, five-time Ballon d’Or winner, and now the highest scorer in professional football history.
Other potential contenders might include Ronaldo Nazário, a fan favourite widely regarded as the greatest pure striker of all time and a two-time Ballon d’Or winner; Zinedine Zidane, one of the world’s greatest-ever midfielders; and Ronaldinho, the man who brought unparalleled joy to football with his magical joga bonito style.
In reality, though, Messi would probably be the frontrunner—unless someone manages to win four consecutive Ballons d’Or between now and 2029. Your move, Kylian Mbappé.