When is the 2025 Ballon d'Or Ceremony?
After Manchester City's Rodri claimed soccer's most prestigious individual award, the world is already turning its attention to the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony saw the sport's best players, clubs and managers honored at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí took home the Men's and Women's Ballon d'Or awards respectively while Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy. Emiliano Martínez received the Yashin Trophy for a second consecutive year and both Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé shared the Gerd Müller Trophy.
The night was not without controversy, though. Not a single representative from Real Madrid attended the ceremony after learning Vinícius Júnior did not win the Ballon d'Or award. No one from the defending Spanish and European champions took the stage to receive the Men's Club of the Year award. Carlo Ancelotti also did not accept his Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy 2024 in person.
Despite the drama surrounding this year's ceremony, the Ballon d'Or award is the highest honor a soccer player can receive, and the fight for the 2025 Ballon d'Or has already begun.
The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in Oct. 2025. Although there is not a definitive date for the ceremony just yet, the prestigious awards are always given out in late October.
The ceremony will unfold amid the 2025–26 season, but the award will go to the best player from the 2024–25 campaign. 30 players will be nominated for trophy, but only one will be deemed worthy of the honor.
Beyond the male and female Ballon d'Or winners, the ceremony will also recognize the year's best goalkeeper, goalscorer and player under the age of 21.
Where is the 2025 Ballon d'Or Ceremony?
The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will likely be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Located in Paris, the venue is the typical home for the ceremony.
The Théâtre du Châtelet is a theatre and opera house built in 1862. The venue has a capacity of just over 2,000 people.