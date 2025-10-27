What Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Contract Means for 2026 World Cup Involvement—Report
Lionel Messi’s decision to extend his stay at Inter Miami until 2028 does not necessarily mean that he will represent Argentina at this summer’s World Cup, a report has claimed.
The 38-year-old forward brought a merciful end to the long-running speculation surrounding his contractual status at club level after announcing a new three-year deal on Thursday. As Inter Miami were keen to point out, this extension ensures that Messi will be able to take center stage for the unveiling of the club’s new $1 billion stadium in 2026.
That year also brings the small matter of the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States.
Heading into the 2022 tournament in Qatar, Messi insisted that it would be his last international outing. Yet, Argentina’s triumph in the Middle East, coupled with the clear joy Messi reaps from playing with a squad which grew up adoring him, has prolonged his stay on the global stage.
Argentina’s captain led his nation to a second successive Copa América triumph in the U.S. in 2024 and remained a key figure throughout the recently concluded World Cup qualification. At the end of that process, which was wrapped up with a tearful Messi nabbing a brace against Venezuela in Buenos Aires, the veteran skipper revealed that he had played his last competitive fixture on Argentinian soil.
Messi is yet to come to a definitive decision about his participation in the tournament proper, The Athletic claims.
Whether he embarks upon the defense of Argentina’s global title is thought to depend upon two key factors; desire and durability. Will he be fit enough to lead his country against the world’s toughest nations and will he have the hunger to do so? That decision is expected to be taken far closer to the tournament.
Earlier this year, Messi outlined his thought process. “I’ll continue as I have been, taking it day by day, trying to feel good, and above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it. And if I’m not good, I have a bad time and I’d rather not be there. I’ll see.”
MLS Schedule Offers New Opportunities for Messi
After two decades spent preparing for international tournaments with the fixture-crammed schedules of European seasons, Messi will actually be afforded some respite ahead of the 2026 World Cup—should he choose to go.
The calendar-year format of MLS ensures that there is around three months of inaction for players over the turn of the year. After the playoffs are wrapped up with MLS Cup on Dec. 6, the 2026 regular season is not expected to get underway until February.
While other high profile stars have taken this as an opportunity for short-term loan spells back on the continent—David Beckham and Thierry Henry most notably went back to AC Milan and Arsenal respectively—Messi may be grateful for the rest.
The reigning world champion will turn 39 during next summer’s World Cup. Should he reach another final, he would become the eighth oldest outfield male player to ever feature in the competition. Any break will surely be warmly received.