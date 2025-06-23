SI

What Man City Need to Qualify for Club World Cup Knockout Stages

Manchester City have already booked their spot in the Club World Cup round of 16.

Manchester City have booked their place in the round of 16.
Manchester City have booked their place in the round of 16. / IMAGO/Xinhua

After a season without silverware, Manchester City have the chance to capture a second ’world title’ in the United States this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s rebuild started with a big winter splurge and has continued into the summer following a strong enough end to the season, which saw them finish third in the Premier League table.

The Cityzens aimed to bolster their squad further in time for the bigger and supposedly better Club World Cup, with three notable additions having the chance to acclimatise to Guardiola’s demands long before the start of 2025–26.

Their summer campaign has started productively, and the knockouts beckon, but their position in Group G will be determined by the outcome of their Matchday 3 fixture with Juventus. Here are the permutations for City heading into that decisive clash.

Club World Cup Group G Table

Pos.

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goal Diff.

Points

1.

Juventus

2

2

0

0

+8

6

2.

Man City

2

2

0

0

+8

6

3.

Wydad AC

2

0

0

2

-5

0

4.

Al Ain

2

0

0

2

-11

0

How Man City Can Finish Top of Group G

Manchester City
The Cityzens put Al Ain to the sword on Matchday 2. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Man City and Juventus have dominated Group G so far, and the two teams have already booked their places in the round of 16.

After beating Wydad AC 2–0 to start the tournament, City ran riot in a 6–0 beatdown of Al Ain. However, Juve have equaled City’s +8 goal difference and currently sit atop Group G, having scored a goal more than their Premier League counterparts.

Igor Tudor’s side cruised past Al Ain 5–0 before easing beyond Wydad AC 4–1. That extra goal scored means Man City must beat the Italians to advance into the last 16 as group winners.

How Man City Can Finish Second in Group G

Randal Kolo Muani, Kenan Yildiz
Juventus have scored nine goals in their opening two games. / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

City are currently second in the group, and that’s where they’ll finish if they fail to win their Matchday 3 encounter.

Juventus steadied under the tutelage of Tudor down the stretch last season after sacking Thiago Motta, whom oversaw the Bianconeri’s victory over City in the league phase of the 2024–25 Champions League.

If they secure a result against City in Orlando on Thursday, Guardiola’s side will finish runners-up in Group G. A draw is enough.

Who Could Man City Play in Club World Cup Last 16?

Rodrygo
Man City and Real Madrid have grown familiar of one another in recent years. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto

It’s all to play for between City and Juve in Group G, and we could be in for a dramatic final day in Group H, too.

Real Madrid were reduced to ten men early on against Pachuca in their second group game, but still won 3–1, and they sit atop the group with a game to go. As it stands, City will once again face Los Blancos, whom they’ve grown familiar with in recent years.

Madrid should win Group H if they secure at least a point against RB Salzburg, but Al Hilal will usurp both teams in the event of a draw if they beat Pachuca handsomely (by three or more goals). The winner of Madrid vs. Salzburg tops Group H, but the loser will finish third if Al Hilal triumph on Matchday 3.

If City end up winning Group G, Salzburg would be their round of 16 opponents as it stands, but Madrid and Al Hilal are also possibilities.

