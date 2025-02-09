What Soccer Team Does Brittany Mahomes Own?
Beyond establishing herself as a fitness entreprenaur and social media personality, Brittany Mahomes has stepped into the world of sports ownership.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany played a fundamental part in the formation of a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team back in 2020.
Sports Illustrated examines Brittany's co-ownership, her role in the organization and why she has become a key figure in its success.
Brittany Mahomes Is a Co-Owner of the Kansas City Current
Brittany is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a team in the NWSL. In the closing stages of 2020, the league offered an expansion team to an ownership group including Brittany, as well as prominent Kansas business leaders Angie and Chris Long. Kansas City NWSL was then formed in Missouri, before being rebranded to become Kansas City Current in October 2021.
Alongside the Long's, Brittany has played a central role in developing the team's branding and connection to the community. She has been a vocal advocate for improving resources and facilities across the NWSL, and continues to champion the growth of women's sports.
The Rise of the Kansas City Current
Kansas City NWSL was once an establised side in the league, before the club folded in 2017. The two-time champions ceased all operations, transferring all player-related assets to Utah Royals. It wasn't until three years later that Brittany's investment group would be offered to reinstall the side as an expansion team.
Brittany joined the ownership group consisting of Angie and Chris Long, taking a major stake in a project that would bring professional women's soccer back to Kansas City.
Since the expansion team's inception, Kansas City Current have gone on to win the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup in 2024, as well as place second in the 2022 NWSL Championship.
The team have catapulted to the summit of NWSL relevancy thanks to a large infrastructure investment put in place by the ownership team, which helped to complete the construction of the CPKC Stadium in 2024. It became the first purpose-built stadium exclusively made for professional women's soccer, selling out every single home match of the 2024 NWSL season.
Brittany Mahomes' Advocacy for Women's Sports
Leading the charge for female investment in sports, Brittany has always spoken out about the importance of giving women's sports the same respect, investment, and visibility as the men's game.
Championing her investment through the construction of CPKC Stadium and state of the art training facilities, Brittany told Sports Illustrated in 2024: “These women deserve to feel important and have their own facility so that they can perform at their best.
“I hope this sets the bar for women’s sports everywhere and other cities continue to build around women’s sports. Just like young boys get to dream of playing football at stadiums like Arrowhead, I want young girls everywhere to aspire to play at stadiums like CPKC."
Kansas City Current, under Brittany's careful leadership, have spearheaded several initiatives in the community. The 'Three Main Pillars' of The Current highlight the power of sport for all, inspiring bold ambition, as well as the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Why Brittany Mahomes’ Ownership Matters
As someone with a high global profile, Brittany's involvement in women's soccer helps to shine a light on the sport and drive attention from those who may not typically follow the NWSL.
Her promotion and involvement in the growth of Kansas City Current allows for women's soccer to be provided the platform it deserves as it continues to break through the glass ceilings.
Brittany joins the ever-growing list of female investors across the sporting verse, including Washington Spirit and Olympique Lyon owner Michele Kang. The visibility of female owners continues to break-down the barriers of a particularly male-dominated industry.
Her persistent efforts to improve playing conditions and fan engagement is raising the benchmark and pushing the standards for how women's sports teams are being managed by owners on a global scale.
Fun Facts About Brittany Mahomes and the Kansas City Current
When the attention remains fixed on her three-time SuperBowl winning husband, many fans may not know that Brittany was once an athlete herself. The 29-year-old was once a soccer player who represented University of Texas at Tyler, setting the single-season record for most goals with 18.
She then went on to spend one season abroad playing with Icelandic club UMF Afturelding, before retiring from her proffesional career to take up a life in entrepreneurship. She then founded Brittany Lynne Fitness, taking up a career in personal training and fitness advocacy.
Two years on from having spearheaded the movement to bring women's soccer back to Kansas City, Britanny's husband Patrick also secured a stake in the NWSL club. Patrick Maholmes announced in 2023 that he would join Brittany and the Long's on their journey to create the biggest women's soccer team in the United States.
"This is an era when the women’s game is finally getting the attention it deserves," said Mahomes in May 2024. "For a long time, there was this well-meaning but patronizing idea that you should care about the women's sports because that aligns with your values. And sure, there’s some merit to that. But the real reason you should care about women’s sports is because they’re incredible."