Patrick Mahomes Praises Growth and Future of Women's Sports at TIME Magazine Gala
In April, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named a member of the 2024 TIME100, where TIME Magazine highlighted the 100 most influential people of the year, marking Mahomes's third appearance on the annual list. This year, Mahomes spoke at the TIME100 Gala and delivered a toast highlighting the rise and future of women's sports.
"Tonight, I’d like to raise a glass to a new era in sports," Mahomes began. "An era when the women’s game is finally getting the attention it deserves. For a long time, there was this well-meaning but patronizing idea that you should care about the women's sports because that aligns with your values. And sure, there’s some merit to that. But the real reason you should care about women’s sports is because they’re incredible."
The gala crowd applauded before Mahomes continued.
“And just Google A'ja Wilson's highlights and you’ll see what I’m talking about," Mahomes said as the video feed cut to Wilson, a fellow TIME100 2024 member. "The talent, the narratives, the personalities. Women’s sports has it all. And I think people are finally starting to figure that out. The women's NCAA basketball championship was ESPN's most-viewed college basketball game ever. A million more fans watched Coco Gauff win the U.S. Open than the men's final. And leagues like the WNBA and the NWSL are signing huge new rights deals and planning big expansions.
“I'm proud of the part my family has played in this movement," Mahomes continued. "As a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, my wife, Brittany, is working hard to grow women’s soccer and broaden the path for the next generation of young athletes like our daughter. Last month, we kicked off the new season in a brand-new stadium, the first in the world to be built specifically for a women's pro team. I feel very confident that investment will pay off in more ways than one. We all need to keep investing in the women's game with our attention, with our media and with our wallets. Because this isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s the future. So here's a toast to the greatness that is women’s sports. It's been happening, and I'm glad the world is catching on.”