What to Expect From Tyler Adams in USMNT Return: Concacaf Nations League
Tyler Adams is back in the U.S. men's national team squad this international break set to make his first appearance for Mauricio Pochettino.
Adams returns to the USMNT squad for the first time since Copa America 2024 after navigating injuries. The Bournemouth midfielder started all three group stage games for the Stars and Stripes last summer as they were bounced from the competition on home soil.
A demoralizing summer performance resulted in Gregg Berhalter's firing and Pochettino's appointment. Now, he has the chance to not only reclaim his spot in the center of the pitch, but impress his new boss in a revenge match.
Most recently, Adams played as the central midfielder in a 4-3-3. Tasked with dictating play and being a disruptor as he does for Bournemouth, his role could change under the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss. His return is a big boost given Antonee Robinson was pulled from the squad ahead of the semifinals. More protection for a back line that shouldn't shy away from being dynamic can't hurt.
Pochettino prefers a 4-2-3-1 system with two deeper lying midfielders playing together in a pivot. The Argentine played Tanner Tessmann and Weston McKennie in those positions against Jamaica in the quarterfinals. Tessmann, while having some impressive performances so far under this new coaching staff, will likely take a back seat to Adams this international break.
McKennie and Adams would create a strong defensive pairing in the heart of midfield not only protecting the back line, but also with the ability to carry the ball forward and facilitate attacking movements into Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Josh Sargent. Adams already plays in a similar position for Bournemouth so there's no worry there, it's more just reacclimating himself to international play after some time off.
Plus, having two solid midfielders controlling tempo could allow for Gio Reyna's reintroduction as the 10 and creative fulcrum this break. Pulisic started in the creative hole against Jamaica given Reyna's injury, but USMNT fans hope Reyna is integrated into Pochettino's improved tactical structure. If not Reyna, perhaps Diego Luna who stole headlines after USA's last international friendly.
Pochettino might manage Adams's minutes against Panama if the score allows it keeping him fresh for a potential final against Canada or Mexico.