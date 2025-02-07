What Trophies Can Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Win in 2025?
After a disappointing end to the 2024 MLS season, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are already looking ahead to the five trophies they can claim this year.
Inter Miami's record-breaking 2024 season ended in a shocking first round exit in the MLS Cup playoffs. Despite winning the Supporters' Shield, the Herons could not get past Atlanta United in a best-of-three series and watched their dreams of winning the MLS Cup disappear.
The good news for Inter Miami is that the team has more opportunities than ever before to come away with silverware in 2025. The pressure will be on new boss Javier Mascherano to lead his squad, featuring eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, to greatness.
Check out the five titles Messi and co. could potentially add to their trophy cabinets this year.
Messi and Inter Miami can win the following five trophies in 2025:
- The MLS Cup
- The Supporters' Shield
- The Leagues Cup
- The FIFA Club World Cup
- The Concacaf Champions Cup
Of course, Miami's biggest priority will be lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time. Messi and Miami already have a Supporters' Shield and a Leagues Cup, but they have yet to add the biggest prize in MLS to their trophy cabinet.
Along the way, the Herons also have the opportunity to win another Leagues Cup and claim the Supporters' Shield in back-to-back seasons. If Miami mounts another record-breaking regular season, then it is hard to imagine any other MLS side challenging them for the most points in the league.
The summer could be a particularly busy time for the Herons. Not only will Mascherano's men be competing in the Leagues Cup, but they could also be playing in the Concacaf Champions Cup final on June 1. Only three MLS teams in history have topped the competition since its inception in 1962, and Miami has the chance to add their name to the exclusive club in 2025.
There is also the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup unfolding throughout the United States this summer. As the 2024 Supporters' Shield winners, the Herons earned a place in the competition and kick off the tournament at Hard Rock Stadium against Al Ahly FC.