Inter Miami to Open 2025 FIFA Club World Cup vs. Al Ahly FC
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off with Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly FC at Hard Rock Stadium.
In honor of the United States hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Inter Miami get to play the opening match of the competition on June 15, 2025. Before the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw commenced, the Herons were guaranteed the final spot in Group A, but they did not know what team they would face in their first match of the tournament until now.
Inter Miami's fellow Group A members are SE Palmeiras, FC Porto and Al Ahly FC. As the team from Pot 1, SE Palmeiras first takes on the team drawn into the A2 slot, which was FC Porto. Therefore, Inter Miami plays Al Ahly in the tournament's opening match.
All eyes will be on the Herons as they meet Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Egyptian side automatically qualified for the tournament as the winners of the 2021, 2023 and 2024 CAF Champions League.
The Herons were one of the last teams to qualify for the newly expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. After Inter Miami won the 2024 Supports' Shield for their record-breaking MLS season, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed the club earned a spot in this summer's tournament as the host country's representative.
Inter Miami joined Seattle Sounders as the two MLS teams competing in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup. The Sounders earned their spot in the tournament as the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winners.
The tournament will be one of the first challenges Javier Mascherano faces as the new Miami boss. The ex-Barcelona man took charge of the team after Gerardo 'Tata' Martino left the club for personal reasons just days following Inter Miami's shocking Round One exit in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs.
With players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets on his team, though, Mascherano has to like his team's odds against Inter Miami's Group A competition.