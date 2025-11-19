SI

When Is the 2026 World Cup Playoff Draw?

42 of 48 nations have secured their ticket to next summer’s tournament.

Ewan Ross-Murray

The World Cup draw takes place in December.
The World Cup draw takes place in December. / FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

International football is finished for the year as the final stages of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying provided another bout of drama.

All but six of the 48 nations competing at next summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been confirmed, with the remaining participants decided by the all-important playoffs next March.

A total of 22 teams from all six confederations are battling it out for those final half-dozen spots. Four of those qualifiers will come from the 16-team UEFA playoffs with the remaining two emerging from an eclectic slice of international teams.

Next. World Cup favorites. The Favorites to Win the 2026 World Cup—Ranked. dark

The draw to determine the matchups for these playoffs will be crucial to deciding the final makeup of World Cup participants. Here is everything you need to know about this intriguing process.

When Is the 2026 World Cup Playoff Draw?

World Cup ball 2026
The World Cup draw is nearing. / Courtesy of FIFA

The playoff draw for the World Cup will be staged at FIFA’s Home of Football in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. GMT).

The draw for the Inter-confederation playoff will take place immediately before the process for UEFA’s teams gets underway.

How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Playoff Draw?

The group stage draw can be viewed across the world on FIFA’s official website and YouTube channel.

In the United Kingdom, BBC Sport’s website will offer a live streaming service of the event.

Which Teams Feature in the 2026 World Cup Playoffs?

Gennaro Gattuso
Italy feature in the play-offs in 2026. / Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

There are two separate play-off paths for the remaining six places at the World Cup.

The inter-confederation playoff features six nations from five different confederations. There are two separate pathways, with DR Congo (CAF) and Iraq (AFC) having already qualified for their respective finals. New Caledonia (OFC), Bolivia (CONMEBOL), Jamaica (CONCACAF) and Suriname (CONCACAF) will compete for a place in the two finals against either DR Congo or Iraq.

There is also a UEFA-specific playoff, from which four teams will qualify for the World Cup. 16 teams are competing, with 12 of those being group-stage runners-up from World Cup qualification and the remaining four featuring on the basis of their UEFA Nations League performances.

There are four separate paths for UEFA teams, with the 16 sides divided into four equal pots based on FIFA ranking. The highest rated nations in Pot 1 will host a Pot 4 side in the semifinals while Pot 2 welcome their Pot 3 counterparts. The winners of each semifinal in a distinct path face each other in a final, the location of which will be determined by Thursday’s draw.

Italy are the most high-profile nation involved in the UEFA play-offs, while Denmark, Türkiye, Sweden, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland also among those taking part.

Inter-confederation Playoff Format

Team

Tournament Entry Point

Bolivia (CONMEBOL)

Semifinal

Jamaica (Concacaf)

Semifinal

Suriname (Concacaf)

Semifinal

New Caledonia (OFC)

Semifinal

DR Congo (CAF)

Final

Iraq (AFC)

Final

UEFA Playoff Teams Seeding

Pot 1

Pot 2

Pot 3

Pot 4

Italy

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Denmark

Wales

Albania

Sweden

Türkiye

Czechia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

North Macedonia

Ukraine

Slovakia

Kosovo

Northern Ireland

Which Teams Have Already Qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

USMNT
The USMNT automatically qualified as a host nation. / Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

42 nations have qualified for the tournament, including the three host nations—who already know which group they will be in for December’s draw. Mexico are in Group A, Canada in Group B and the USMNT in Group D. /UEFA have the most representatives with 12—a further four European sides will qualify via the play-offs—while the OFC have just one competitor for the time being in New Zealand. Nine CAF, eight AFC, six CONMEBOL and six Concacaf nations—including the hosts—make up the remainder of the 42.

Country

Confederation

United States (host)

CONCACAF

Canada (host)

CONCACAF

Mexico (host)

CONCACAF

Australia

AFC

Iran

AFC

Japan

AFC

Jordan (debut)

AFC

Qatar

AFC

Saudi Arabia

AFC

South Korea

AFC

Uzbekistan (debut)

AFC

Algeria

CAF

Cape Verde (debut)

CAF

Egypt

CAF

Ghana

CAF

Ivory Coast

CAF

Morocco

CAF

Senegal

CAF

South Africa

CAF

Tunisia

CAF

Curaçao (debut)

CONCACAF

Haiti

CONCACAF

Panama

CONCACAF

Argentina

CONMEBOL

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Colombia

CONMEBOL

Ecuador

CONMEBOL

Paraguay

CONMEBOL

Uruguay

CONMEBOL

New Zealand

OFC

Austria

UEFA

Belgium

UEFA

Croatia

UEFA

England

UEFA

France

UEFA

Germany

UEFA

Netherlands

UEFA

Norway

UEFA

Portugal

UEFA

Scotland

UEFA

Spain

UEFA

Switzerland

UEFA

Projected Pots for 2026 World Cup

The pots are yet to be finalized for the 2026 World Cup, To view the projected pots, click here.

When Does the 2026 World Cup Start?

Next summer’s World Cup commences on June 11, 2026 and runs for a little over a month, ending on July 19, 2026.

There will be a total of 104 matches across the group stage and knockout phase.

2026 World Cup Dates

Stage

Dates

Group Stage

June 11–27

Round of 32

June 28–July 3

Round of 16

July 4–7

Quarterfinals

July 9–11

Semifinals

July 14–15

Third-Place Match

July 18

Final

July 19

Who Won the Most Recent World Cup?

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi guided Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022. / IMAGO/ActionPictures

Argentina head into the tournament as defending champions after their triumph in Qatar. La Albiceleste won their third title during a first-ever winter World Cup in Qatar in 2022, and they will be among the favorites next summer having breezed through qualification.

Their South American rivals Brazil were the team who won the last World Cup staged in the U.S. back in 1994, with the Seleção also winning the 1970 tournament in Mexico. Argentina won the 1986 tournament in Mexico, however.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer