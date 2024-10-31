SI

When Are the Carabao Cup 2024-25 Quarterfinals?

Just eight teams remain in the Carabao Cup with Arne Slot's Liverpool and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal favorites to go deep in the domestic competition.

Kai Havertz (left) and Gabriel Martinelli (right) celebrate during Arsenal's victory over Preston North End.
Kai Havertz (left) and Gabriel Martinelli (right) celebrate during Arsenal's victory over Preston North End.
The 2024–25 Carabao Cup quarterfinal fixtures have been drawn as eight teams remain in the competition.

For the first time in 14 years, no EFL team has made it to the quarterfinals.

The trophy might not be as coveted as other silverware awarded throughout a season, but it's still the first domestic competition settled and a day out at Wembley Stadium. The competition takes a back seat with the Champions League and November international break looming. It'll be near two months between the round of 16 and the quarterfinals.

Carabao Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinals Dates and Fixtures

The quarterfinals will take place the week of Dec. 16. Exact dates and times have yet to be announced.

Here's the full list of quarterfinal fixtures:

The round of 16 saw two big six sides get eliminated in Manchester City and Chelsea. The two sides fell to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United respectively on the road. Ange Postecoglou moves closer to breaking Spurs' long-standing trophy drought while Arne Slot chases a trophy in his first season as Liverpool manager. For Arsenal, a trophy is desperately needed while question marks remain around who will be in Manchester United's technical area come the quarterfinals.

