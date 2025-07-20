When Will Bryan Mbeumo Play First Game for Man Utd?
Instead of opting for negotiations, Manchester United merely waited over a month just to accept Brentford’s demands for Bryan Mbeumo.
With the Cameroonian international making it clear that United and only United were on his mind this summer, it seemed as if Mbeumo would swiftly follow Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha through the door at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils did try with a couple of bids, which were pushed back by the Bees, before increased interest in Yoane Wissa convinced the club to act. Brentford weren’t going to lose both of their sharpshooters this summer, so United, in a bid to avoid anarchy, are expected to pay exactly what the Bees wanted: £71 million ($95.2 million).
They may be overspending, but few will care if Mbeumo delivers with the efficiency he boasted in west London. This is a Man Utd attack that simply can’t perform any worse than it did in 2024–25, and there’s scope for Ruben Amorim’s frontline to boom next season with two proven Premier League stars at its heart.
Supporters have already caught a glimpse of new No. 10 Cunha during a dreary preseason draw with Leeds United, and here‘s when Mbeumo is likely to don a United shirt for the very first time with his signing imminent.
When Bryan Mbeumo is Expected to Make Man Utd Debut
Man Utd are aiming to wrap up the Mbeumo deal swiftly so the winger can join Amorim’s squad for the Red Devils’ preseason tour to the United States, Sky Sports News reported.
United are one of four Premier League teams involved in the 2025 Summer Series, with fixtures against West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton scheduled in New York, Chicago and Atlanta, respectively.
If Mbeumo is on the plane, the Cameroonian star will be expected to feature during United’s opening game of the tour against West Ham, which kicks off at midnight (BST) on Sunday, 27 July. United then face the Cherries at 2:30 a.m. (BST) on Thursday, 31 July, before concluding their tour against the Toffees on Sunday, 3 August.
The new signing’s unveiling is expected before Amorim’s squad fly to Chicago on Tuesday.