When Is Chelsea’s First Pre-Season Fixture?
The newly crowned world champions are enjoying some well-deserved time off ahead of the 2025–26 season.
Chelsea ranked among the outsiders to go all the way at the revamped Club World Cup this summer, but Enzo Maresca’s side made the most of a kind run to the final before producing an outstanding performance to beat European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the showpiece event.
The Blues are not the best club side in world football, but their success in the United States means optimism is rife in west London heading into the new season. Their month-long campaign across the pond means a shortened pre-season is in store, but it won’t be long until Enzo Maresca’s side are in action again with 2025–26 edging ever closer.
Here‘s when Chelsea’s first pre-season game of the summer will take place.
When Is Chelsea’s First Preseason Game?
While those in South America were forced to return to action almost right after their respective Club World Cup campaigns, European outfits have had the luxury of deciding when the time is right to ease into the new season.
The two Premier League clubs involved in the U.S. will embark on particularly brief pre-season programmes. As it stands, Manchester City will play just once before the start of the Premier League campaign, while Chelsea have two fixtures scheduled.
The Blues’ first outing arrives against a familiar face in Erik ten Hag, who‘s suceeded Xabi Alonso as Bayer Leverkusen manager. The Bundesliga side visit Stamford Bridge for a friendly on Friday, August 8.
After losing to Flamengo U20s 5–1, Leverkusen beat Bochum 2–0 in their previous pre-season outing.
Two days later, Chelsea welcome AC Milan to west London after the Rossoneri took on Arsenal and Liverpool in the Far East.
Chelsea’s 2025 Preseason Schedule
Date/Kick-off Time (BST)
Fixture
Location
08/08/25 / 19:00
Chelsea vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Stamford Bridge, London
10/08/25 / 15:00
Chelsea vs. Milan
Stamford Bridge, London
When Does Chelsea’s 2025–26 Season Start?
Chelsea’s two friendlies in quick succession take place the week before their 2025–26 Premier League campaign gets underway.
Maresca’s side, who finished fourth in the top flight last season, host Crystal Palace on Sunday, August 17.
Their opening four games come against London clubs before they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in Gameweek 5.