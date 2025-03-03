When Do Yellow Cards Reset in the 2025 Champions League?
Players in the Champions League face suspension due to yellow card accumulation until a specific round of the knockout stage.
As the Champions League knockout stage unfolds, players must worry about performing against the best teams in Europe and keeping out of the referee's book. Those who receive three yellow cards in the Champions League are handed a one-game suspension. Some of the biggest names in soccer could miss out on their team's matches if they are unable to avoid accumulating yellow cards.
In fact, plenty of superstars have already received a suspension in the competition, including Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham. The good news for the remaining clubs in the Champions League is yellow cards are eventually wiped away.
Yellow cards in the 2025 Champions League reset after the quarterfinals. The bookings are not carried over to the semifinals or the final.
Even if a player receives a yellow card in both legs of the semifinals, they are eligible to play in the Champions League final. The only way a player can be suspended for the final is if they receive a red card.
Until the semifinals, though, players can miss out on all-important fixtures if they earn their third yellow card of the 2024–25 Champions League season. Bookings from the league phase carry over to the knockout stage, so there is little room for error among players in Europe's biggest competition.