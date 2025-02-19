Why Is Jude Bellingham Suspended for Real Madrid's Next Champions League Game?
Real Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham against Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 if they advance.
Everything was going perfect for Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff against Manchester City. Kylian Mbappé got Real Madrid on the scoresheet just four minutes into the match and then doubled the hosts' lead in the 33rd minute.
The dream start for Real Madrid was marred by the confirmation of Bellingham's impending suspension in the round of 16.
Why Is Jude Bellingham Suspended for the Champions League Round of 16 First Leg?
Bellingham must serve a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 if they advance past Manchester City. The England international entered the referee's book in the 38th minute against City at the Santiago Bernabéu, picking up his third yellow card of the 2024–25 Champions League campaign.
Bellingham received the yellow card after committing a needless, late challenge on Phil Foden in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old now must sit out the first leg of the round of 16, leaving Ancelotti without his best playmaker against either Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.
The suspension comes on the same day that Bellingham was handed a two-match La Liga ban for the red card he received against Osasuna. The midfielder was sent off for dissent and will miss out on Real Madrid's upcoming La Liga fixtures against Girona and Real Betis.