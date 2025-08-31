When Does the 2025 Premier League Transfer Window Close?
The 2025 summer transfer window will go down in the history books as one of the most exciting in Premier League history—and also the most extravagant.
Clubs in the English top flight have splashed over £2.6 billion ($3.51 billion) to create a new record for the amount splurged in a single transfer window. There has been plenty of player trading between Premier League participants, as well as an influx of exciting talent from across the world.
Things are not done yet, either. Plenty more will be spent before this summer’s deadline with several blockbuster deals still hanging in the balance, further extending an already eye-catching record.
But when does the transfer window slam shut in the Premier League?
What Time Does 2025 Premier League Summer Transfer Window Close?
While much is still to be finalised this summer, clubs don’t have an abundance of time in which to complete their remaining deals. The Premier League window closes on Monday, September 1 at 7 p.m. BST (2 p.m. ET), meaning time is running out for English sides to strengthen their squads.
Clubs can submit a transfer deal sheet after 5 p.m. on Monday, which allows them until 9 p.m. to finalise transfers and complete all necessary documentation. However, the deal sheet must be submitted before the 7 p.m. deadline for the two-hour extension to come into effect.
Even if a deal sheet has been submitted, any transfers that haven’t been officially registered after 9 p.m. cannot be processed.
When Does 2025 Summer Transfer Window Close Across Europe?
The English Football League will also adhere to the 7 p.m. BST deadline on Monday, as will Germany’s Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A and France’s Ligue 1—their windows will close at 8 p.m. CEST.
However, Spain’s La Liga have decided against shutting their window at the same time as Europe’s other top five leagues, with their deadline 10.59 p.m. BST.
Unfortunately for European clubs worried about their players being poached after the deadline, the Saudi Pro League window shuts on Wednesday, September 10.
The Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League transfer windows closed on August 21 and August 25 respectively, while the Women’s Super League deadline is Thursday, September 4.