When Does the Summer Transfer Window Open?
The summer transfer window is one of the most exciting periods on the soccer calendar.
Whether your team just lifted a trophy and is looking to reinforce for another title push, or narrowly dodged relegation and now needs serious reinforcements, the anticipation over who might walk through the doors is equal parts thrilling and nerve-wracking.
And when your club finally unveils its new signing—typically through a drawn-out, overly-produced social media video—it hits different. Will they be worth the money? Can they be the missing piece? Could this be the season?
Truly, there’s nothing quite like it.
Sure, the element of surprise has been dulled in recent years by ever-present transfer insiders like Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, who seem to know about a deal before the player themselves. But even if the magic of the reveal isn’t what it used to be, the transfer window remains a period of wild hope and speculation—especially if you manage to avoid spoilers on socials.
With the 2024/25 season now reaching its climax, clubs across Europe are already planning their summer business. And with the FIFA Club World Cup set to shake things up, this year’s window might not run as smoothly as usual.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming transfer window: when it opens, when it closes, and what might be different in 2025.
When Does the Transfer Window Open in Europe?
The summer transfer window across most of Europe’s top leagues traditionally opens on July 1 and closes on August 31.
However, due to the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup—which kicks off on June 15—this year’s schedule looks a little different.
FIFA has poured $1 billion into revamping the tournament, hoping to elevate it into one of world soccer’s marquee events. To support that vision, FIFA has granted associations with participating clubs the option of an additional registration period before the competition begins. This early window runs from June 1 to June 10, allowing clubs to sign players eligible to compete in the Club World Cup.
This additional window isn’t mandatory, but several major leagues—including the Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, and the Bundesliga—have opted in, with La Liga expected to follow suit.
After the early registration period closes on June 10, the regular summer transfer window will officially open on June 16 for the Premier League, and on July 1 for Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga, and La Liga.
All clubs in these leagues—regardless of whether they’re involved in the Club World Cup—will be allowed to make signings during both the early and main transfer periods.
When Does the Transfer Window Close?
In addition to opening a bit earlier this year, the summer transfer window will also close slightly later than usual—shutting on September 1 instead of the traditional August 31.
The reason? August 31 falls on a Sunday in 2025, prompting leagues to extend the deadline by a day.
Transfer Window Dates by League
Here’s a breakdown of when the summer transfer window opens and closes across Europe’s major leagues—as well as select top divisions around the world, including Major League Soccer—based on FIFA’s official calendar.
League
Open Date(s)
Close Date(s)
Premier League
June 1, June 16
June 10, September 1
Bundesliga
June 1, July 1
June 10, September 1
Ligue 1
June 1, July 1
June 10, September 1
Serie A
June 1, July 1
June 10, September 1
La Liga*
July 1
September 1
Eredivisie
June 16
September 1
Primeira Liga
July 1
September 15
Liga MX
June 27
September 14
MLS
July 18
August 14
*La Liga is expected to sign up for FIFA's Club World Cup additional registration period.
Why Do Transfer Windows Matter?
Transfer windows are some of the most pivotal moments in the soccer calendar, giving clubs the chance to reshape their squads, shift dead weight and cash-in on valuable assets.
In the summer, that usually means strengthening before a ball is even kicked. Clubs look to plug positional gaps, replace outgoing or out-of-contract players, or simply upgrade their current options. Spending varies wildly depending on a team’s ambitions, financial firepower, and the market. (MLS is the outlier here—its summer window falls mid-season, effectively functioning like Europe’s winter window.)
The winter window, on the other hand, is all about mid-season course correction. Whether a key player has picked up a long-term injury, or a hyped summer signing just isn’t cutting it, January gives clubs the chance to fix what’s broken. (Again, MLS flips the script: its winter window is akin to Europe’s summer.)
Whether you're fighting for silverware or battling relegation, the transfer window is a make-or-break stretch where smart decisions can transform a season—and foolish ones can sink it.