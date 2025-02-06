When is the 2024-25 Carabao Cup Final?
The 2025 Carabao Cup final will award the first domestic trophy of the season in English soccer.
Newcastle United cruised past Arsenal in the semifinals with convincing 2–0 wins in both legs of the tie. Eddie Howe's men return to the final for the second time in three years, but will hope for a better outcome after falling in the 2023 final to Manchester United, who conquered the first of two titles in the Erik ten Hag era. If Newcastle are able to finish off their charge, it'll be their first major trophy win in 70 years, with the 1955 FA Cup still the latest addition to the Magpies trophy cabinet.
The other semifinal saw Liverpool comfortably overcome a 0-1 first leg deficit by destroying Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the second leg. The Reds dominated Ange Postecoglou's side at Anfield, with another stellar performance from Mohamed Salah. The defending champions will be back in the final looking for their third League Cup title in four years and the first trophy of the Arne Slot era.
The 2025 Carabao Cup final will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Mar. 16, 2025.
Reds and Magpies last met in an electric 3-3 Premier League draw in early December. Before they clash for the first domestic trophy of the season, they'll face off against each other for the second time in the Premier League on Feb. 26.
Liverpool should come in as a the favorite given their performances across England and Europe so far this season. Though, Newcastle United should not be counted out given the way they dispatched Arsenal. Howe will view this opportunity as one to right the wrongs suffered against Manchester United two seasons ago, while Slot looks for the first trophy of his tenure.