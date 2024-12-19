When is the 2024-25 Carabao Cup Semifinals Draw?
The Carabao Cup will offer up the first trophy of 2024-25 in English soccer and three of the four semifinalists have already been decided.
The Carabao Cup quarterfinals' first three games saw Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace on the back of a Gabriel Jesus hat-trick. Liverpool took care of business and defeated Southampton 2–1 on the road. Finally, Newcastle United bested Brentford 3–1 at home.
The lone remaining semifinalist will emerge from Thursday night's clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Regardless of the outcome, the final four will have all the ingredients for very appealing semifinal matchups.
Here's all you need to know about the Carabao Cup semifinals .
When is the Carabao Cup Semifinals Draw?
The semifinals draw will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, immediately after the conclusion of the quarterfinal between Tottenham and Man United. The ball numbers for the draw will be decided earlier in the day.
Once the draw occurs and the semifinal matchups are set, it's worth remembering that the date for the games are already in place.
Unlike the previous rounds, the Carabao Cup semifinals are two-legged. The first leg will be played in the middle of the week that begins on Jan. 6, and the second leg will take place during the first full week of February that starts on Monday, Feb. 3.
The winners will move on and play the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025.