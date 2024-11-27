When is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw will soon reveal the matchups coming in the competition's new expanded format.
Even without a World Cup, Copa América or Euro tournament next year, the best players in the world will still be busy this summer. The top clubs from AFC, CAF, Concacaf, OFC and UEFA will compete in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, unfolding in the United States.
There has been plenty of conversation centered around the tournament, especially as the busy soccer calendar continues to receive backlash from players and coaches, but the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup offers a prime opportunity for players to bring home additional silverware after a long domestic season.
Although the tournament's format is set, the 32 qualified teams have yet to find out their upcoming matchups and schedule, which will be revealed by the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw.
When Is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw unfolds on Thursday, Dec. 5. The participating clubs will discover their opponents for the upcoming competition six months ahead of the tournament's start date on June 15.
The full group stage matchups and tournament bracket will become clear once the draw concludes. The group stages features eight groups of four teams each, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout rounds.
The tournament then follows a World Cup-style format, consisting of single knockout matches from the round of 16 to the final on July 13. The winners of the competition will be crowned at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Check out the 11 other venues hosting matches throughout the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup here.
How to Watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw
Viewers can watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw on FIFA.com and FIFA+. Both platforms are free and available to fans across the globe.
The draw kicks off at 1 p.m. ET from Miami.
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Qualified Teams
- Al Ahly (EGY)
- Wydad (MAR)
- ES Tunis (TUN)
- Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)
- Al Hilal (KSA)
- Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
- Al Ain (UAE)
- Ulsan HD FC (KOR)
- Chelsea (ENG)
- Real Madrid (ESP)
- Manchester City (ENG)
- Bayern Munich (GER)
- Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
- Inter Milan (ITA)
- Porto (POR)
- Benfica (POR)
- Borussia Dortmund (GER)
- Juventus (ITA)
- Atletico Madrid (ESP)
- FC Salzburg (AUT)
- Monterrey (MEX)
- Seattle Sounders (USA)
- Club Leon (MEX)
- Pachuca (MEX)
- Auckland City (NZL)
- Palmeiras (BRA)
- Flamengo (BRA)
- Fluminense (BRA)
- River Plate (ARG)
- Boca Juniors (ARG)
- Inter Miami (USA)
The final available spot belongs to the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores winner.