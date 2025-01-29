When Is the Champions League Knockout Stage 2025?
After five months of league phase matches, it is finally time for the Champions League knockout stage.
The new Champions League league phase started with 36 teams, but only 24 secured a spot in the knockout stage. The biggest clubs in the world, including Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid, all advanced in the competition and already have their sights set on making the Champions League final.
Before any of the teams can get to the Allianz Arena, though, they first must survive the knockout stage. Although the grueling league phase just ended, some clubs will only have less than two weeks to prepare for the all-important knockout rounds.
When Is the Champions League Knockout Stage?
The Champions League knockout stage kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 11. While the eight automatically qualified teams wait in the round of 16, the 16 remaining clubs must play in the knockout phase playoffs in February.
Here's the schedule for the knockout phase playoffs:
- First Leg: Feb. 11 and Feb. 12
- Second Leg: Feb. 18 and Feb. 19
Clubs will learn exactly when they play during the knockout phase playoffs draw on Friday, Jan. 31.
When Is the Champions League Round of 16?
The Champions League round of 16 begins on Tuesday, Mar. 4. The eight victorious teams from the knockout phase playoffs will join the eight automatically qualified teams in the round of 16.
Here's the schedule for the Champions League round of 16:
- First Leg: Mar. 4 and Mar. 5
- Second Leg: Mar. 11 and Mar. 12
The full bracket for the round of 16 will not be revealed until the next Champions League draw on Feb. 21.