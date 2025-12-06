When Lionel Messi Could Play Cristiano Ronaldo at 2026 World Cup
A new wave of superstars will seek to snatch the headlines at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but two veterans are likely to garner most attention.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, historic rivals across glistening careers, will compete at their final World Cup—barring an almighty surprise come 2030. They both hold genuine ambitions of clinching the crown in North America.
Argentina, of course, will be defending their title, while Portugal are seeking World Cup glory for the first time. Deep runs are expected for two of international soccer’s behemoths and a meeting between them in the latter stages of the tournament is a distinct possibility.
But when could one final battle between footballing royalty take place at next summer’s tournament?
Who Do Argentina, Portugal Face in the World Cup Group Stage?
Neither Messi nor Ronaldo have the toughest group stage on the way. For the former and Argentina, there are battles with Austria, Algeria and Jordan at the tournament, with the expectation being that the reigning champions will top Group J with little fuss.
Austria were the second-lowest ranked side in Pot 2 for the draw, Argentina avoiding the likes of Croatia, Morocco and Japan, while Algeria find themselves 35th in the FIFA rankings. The draw with Jordan ensures La Albiceleste avoided a potentially tricky European play-off opponent from Pot 4.
Portugal’s group is not much tougher. While Colombia are standout opposition capable of springing a surprise, Uzbekistan and the winner of the inter-continental play-off between DR Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia should cause few issues for the 2016 European champions.
Ronaldo will be available for the opening matches in Group K despite his petulant red card against the Republic of Ireland at the end of Portugal’s qualification campaign. The 40-year-old has been handed a suspended sentence for violent conduct after lashing out at Dara O’Shea.
When Can Messi and Ronaldo Meet in the Knockout Phase?
On paper, Argentina should win Group J and Portugal top Group K. If that’s the case, then the earliest they can lock horns is in the quarterfinals. Should they claim first in their respective groups before winning their round of 32 and last 16 matches, then a duel in the final eight would be staged between Messi and Ronaldo on July 11 in Kansas City.
However, the two could battle sooner. In the unlikely but possible scenario that both Argentina and Portugal finish runners-up in the group stage, they would then meet in the last 16 should they progress beyond their round of 32 ties as well.
Things get more complicated if Argentina top their group and Portugal finish second—or vice versa.
Should Messi and Co. scoop first place but Portugal come second, then the two rivals will be kept apart until the final. They would move into opposite sides of the draw, meaning they would be unable to clash until the showpiece event. The same applies should Argentina finish second and Portugal top their group.
If one or both of the sides qualify as one of the eight best-performing third-placed nations, then it becomes impossible to predict when Messi and Ronaldo would face off, with multiple possible round of 32 opponents for the teams who progress in third spot.