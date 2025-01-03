When Will Diego Gomez Make His Brighton & Hove Albion Debut?
Diego Gómez completed his record-breaking transfer from Inter Miami to Brighton & Hove Albion on Dec. 10, yet the 21-year-old has yet to debut for the Premier League side.
After helping Inter Miami win Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield, Gómez bid farewell to the Herons and Major League soccer for a new challenge across the pond. The midfielder's $13.7m move to Brighton & Hove Albion set a club record for Inter Miami and ranks among the most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history.
Despite inking the new deal in early December, Gómez is still waiting to make his debut for his new side. Head coach Fabian Hurzeler gave some insight into when the Paraguay international will earn his first appearance for Brighton in the new year.
When Will Diego Gomez Make His Brighton & Hove Albion Debut?
Gómez is on track to make his Brighton debut in mid January. Hurzeler confirmed the midfielder will not feature against Arsenal on Saturday, Jan. 4.
"That’s too early," the Brighton boss said about Gómez making his debut against the Gunners. "He had now two or three weeks of holiday, because in MLS the season is finished. He needs for sure a little bit of time, but he is in great shape. He trained hard during his holiday from what I heard and I am really looking forward to seeing him as quickly as possible on the pitch.”
The next opportunity for Gómez to make his debut for Brighton comes on Saturday, Jan. 11 against Norwich City in the FA Cup. Should he need a little more time to regain match fitness, he can feature in his first Premier League match on Thursday, Jan. 16 against Ipswich Town.
Gómez will be a much-welcomed addition to Hurzeler's side. Brighton closed out 2024 without a win in their last seven matches. In his time at Inter Miami, Gómez recorded seven goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances.