When Will Santiago Gimenez Make His AC Milan Debut?
Santiago Giménez completed his move to AC Milan in arguably the most high-profile transfer involving a Mexico national team player since Hirving "Chucky" Lozano signed for Napoli in 2019.
AC Milan signed Giménez from Feyenoord for a reported fee of around $36 million. The 23-year-old striker will become the first player from El Tri to play for the Rossoneri in Serie A. The move to the second winningest club in UEFA Champions League history has raised expectations amongst Mexican fans reminiscent of when Javier "Chicarito" Hernandéz signed for Manchester United 15 years ago.
The Cruz Azul academy talent was at the San Siro to watch on his new club in the Derby della Madonnina against Inter Milan that resulted in a 1-1 draw last Sunday. The move became official a day later once Giménez passed his medical test, putting pen to paper on a deal valid through June 2029.
AC Milan will be hoping for the Mexico international to reinforce their front line and form an all-Concacaf partnership with USMNT star, Christian Pulisic.
"One of my dreams was to play for one of the biggest teams in Europe and today I'm achieving that," Giménez said in his introductory press-conference. "I want to leave a mark in this historic club."
Giménez could get a chance to start making his mark with AC Milan as early as Wednesday, Feb. 5. After making it clear that the knock that forced him to be substituted in the first half of Feyenoord's Champions League clash vs. Lille last week wasn't anything major, Giménez took part in his first training session under manager Sérgio Conceição.
AC Milan take on Roma in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday where the Mexican striker could make his first appearance. If Milan prefer to give him more time to integrate with the squad, his next chance to make his debut would come in Saturday's Serie A match vs. Empoli.
If Giménez's debut doesn't happen this week, then his first appearance for his new club could come at the home of his previous one, as AC Milan travel to Rotterdam to face Feyenoord in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie on Feb. 12.