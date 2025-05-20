When Will the USMNT Announce Their Gold Cup Roster?
The U.S. men's national team preliminary roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup was released Monday including the likes of Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Sergiño Dest, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson. The 60-player roster will be cut down to a final 26 on June 4 before the tournament begins.
Left off the list because of FIFA Club World Cup competing club restrictions were Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah.
The USMNT are tasked with not only lifting the cup, but in doing so erasing the taste left in fans' mouths after a horrific Concacaf Nations League showing. Losses to Mexico and Canada in the semifinals and third place match respectively spurred conversations of a lack of effort, heart and determination. See no further than Alexi Lalas's recent comments on the team's new jersey.
The USMNT face Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago and Saudi Arabia in group play. Anything other than topping their group will be looked at as a disappointment. Once the knockout stage begins, fans want to see passionate performances. They want to see their team care about the badge on the front of the shirt. Even if they come up short, first and foremost they must leave it all on the pitch by the final whistle.
Recurring stars need to rise to the occasion, but as well up-and-coming MLS players have a big opportunity to impress head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Fans will have an added eye on the final roster to see who makes the cut from North America.
Take a look at the USMNT preliminary roster for the Gold Cup below.
USMNT Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary Roster
Goalkeepers
- Chris Brady—Chicago Fire
- Matt Freese—New York City FC
- Diego Kochen—FC Barcelona
- Patrick Schulte—Columbus Crew
- Zack Steffen—Colorado Rapids
- Matt Turner—Crystal Palace
Defenders
- Tristian Blackmon—Vancouver Whitecaps
- George Campbell—CF Montréal
- Cameron Carter-Vickers—Celtic
- Sergiño Dest—PSV Eindhoven
- Marlon Fossey—Standard Liege
- Alex Freeman—Orlando City
- Nathan Harriel—Philadelphia Union
- DeJuan Jones—San Jose Earthquakes
- Kristoffer Hansen—Palermo
- Mark McKenzie—Toulouse
- Shaq Moore—FC Dallas
- Tim Ream—Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards—Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson—Fulham
- Miles Robinson—FC Cincinnati
- Joe Scally—Borussia Mönchengladbach
- John Tolkin—Holstein Kiel
- Auston Trusty—Celtic
- Caleb Wiley—Watford
- Walker Zimmerman—Nashville SC
Midfielders
- Brenden Aaronson—Leeds United
- Paxten Aaronson—FC Utrecht
- Tyler Adams—Bournemouth
- Max Arfsten—Columbus Crew
- Sebastian Berhalter—Vancouver Whitecaps
- Gianluca Busio—Venezia F.C.
- Johnny Cardoso—Real Betis
- Caden Clark—CF Montréal
- Luca De La Torre—San Diego FC
- Maximilian Dietz—SpVgg Greuther Fürth
- Chukwuemeka Eneli—Real Salt Lake
- Richie Ledezma—PSV Eindhoven
- Diego Luna—Real Salt Lake
- Jack McGlynn—Houston Dynamo
- Djordje Mihailovic—Colorado Rapids
- Matko Miljevic—Huracán
- Aidan Morris—Middlesbrough FC
- Yunus Musah—AC Milan
- Tanner Tessmann—Olympique Lyonnais
- Timothy Tillman—LAFC
- Sean Zawadzki—Columbus Crew
Forwards
- Patrick Agyemang—Charlotte FC
- Folarin Balogun—AS Monaco
- Damion Downs—FC Köln
- Brian Gutiérrez—Chicago Fire
- Christian Pulisic—AC Milan
- Josh Sargent—Norwich City
- Quinn Sullivan—Philadelphia Union
- Malik Tillman—PSV Eindhoven
- Haji Wright—Coventry City
- Brian White—Vancouver Whitecaps
- Brandon Vazquez—Austin FC
- Alejandro Zendejas—Club America
- Griffin Yow—K.V.C. Westerlo