Alexi Lalas Fumes Over Latest USMNT Kit Announcement
Alexi Lalas sent a bold challenge to Christian Pulisic and the U.S. men's national team after the Stars and Stripes unveiled new kits for 2025.
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the U.S. women's national team, U.S. Soccer released two new kits in collaboration with Nike. The Brilliant Kit honors the championship legacy of the USWNT while the Heartbeat Kit recognizes the passionate fanbase of both the USWNT and the USMNT.
Lalas, one of the many former USMNT players to vocally criticize the current squad, took the launch as an opportunity to deliver a message to the team that has underwhelmed under Mauricio Pochettino.
"Well...this team needs to show they have one, starting this summer," Lalas wrote above a photo of Pulisic wearing the Heartbeat Kit.
A shocking Concacaf Nations League showing still casts doubt over the Stars and Stripes. The USMNT, often referred to as the "golden generation" of American soccer players, suffered a 1–0 defeat to Panama in the semifinals and then a 2–1 defeat to Canada in the third place match.
The back-to-back loses came less than a year after the USMNT crashed out of Copa América 2024 in the group stage. Both tournaments occurred on home soil, as does the upcoming Gold Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
This summer's Gold Cup will be a massive test for Pulisic and co. ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mexico comes into the competition as the defending champions, as well as the reigning Concacaf Nations League champions.
"Winning the Gold Cup has been done many, many times, so winning the Gold Cup is nothing necessarily to celebrate except on the heels of this complete disaster and failure in Nations League, it is an absolute must relative to 2026," Lalas said back in March following the USMNT's two poor Concacaf Nations League defeats.
The pressure is on Pochettino to get a better performance out of his men. Not only was his team criticized for their lack of quality on the pitch, but also their lack of pride.
"I'm so sick of hearing how 'talented' this group of players is and all the amazing clubs they play for. If you aren’t going to show up and actually give a s--- about playing for your national team, decline the invite. Talent is great, pride is better," Landon Donovan, the USMNT'S all-time leading goalscorer, said.
The Stars and Stripes will get a chance to answer their critics in just one month when the Gold Cup kicks off June 14. While donning the new Heartbeat Kit, the USMNT will have everything to prove.