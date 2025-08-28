Who Are Barcelona Playing in 2025–26 Champions League?
For Barcelona, the lack of a Champions League trophy in a decade is a source of major disappointment.
In the time since Xavi Hernández lifted the cup at the end of his farewell appearance 10 years ago, bitter rivals Real Madrid have added five victories to their record tally.
Barcelona once dominated this competition themselves, enjoying three triumphs in quick succession in 2005–06, 2008–09 and 2010–11, before 2014–15 made it four in the space of 10 seasons.
Last season, Hansi Flick oversaw an impressive run to the semifinals that ended in agonizing fashion. But that last four appearances, combined with their domestic dominance, has brought renewed hope about Barça’s prospects on the European stage.
With the league phase draw for 2025–26 now made, all eight opponents the Catalans will face in the opening round are known. The journey starts again here.
Full List of Barcelona’s 2025–26 Champions League Opponents
Team
Country
Pot
Paris Saint-Germain (H)
France
1
Chelsea (A)
England
1
Eintracht Frankfurt (H)
Germany
2
Club Brugge (A)
Belgium
2
Olympiacos (H)
Greece
3
Slavia Prague (A)
Czechia
3
Copenhagen (H)
Denmark
4
Newcastle United (A)
England
4
The visit of holders Paris Saint-Germain, potentially at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, is arguably the standout match of the entire league phase. Barcelona must travel to England twice to play against Chelsea and Newcastle United, but can perhaps be relatively pleased with the draw.
In addition to PSG, the teams welcomed to Catalonia are Eintracht Frankfurt, Olympiacos and Copenhagen, while Flick, Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha and co. are unlikely to lose much sleep about away games against Club Brugge and Slavia Prague.
2025–26 Champions League: Full League Phase Schedule
The exact fixture list will not be confirmed until Saturday, August 30. But UEFA has long since confirmed the dates of each mathday in this season’s league phase.
Round
Date
Matchday 1
September 16–18
Matchday 2
September 30, October 1
Matchday 3
October 21–22
Matchday 4
November 4–5
Matchday 5
November 25–26
Matchday 6
December 9–10
Matchday 7
January 20–21
Matchday 8
January 28