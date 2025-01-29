Who Are Barcelona Playing in the Champions League Knockout Stage?
Barcelona handled business in the Champions League league phase and secured a bye to the round of 16, with their four potential opponents already revealed.
Avoiding the two-legged playoff is a huge plus for Hansi Flick's side. Barcelona's depth other than in the center of midfield isn't on par with some of the strongest teams on the continent, this has led to key players getting overtaxed in the first half of the campaign. Not having to play an extra two games to keep their European season alive boosts the Catalans chances moving forward.
Barcelona arrived to the final matchweek vs. Atalanta with a ticket to the round of 16 already in the bag. However, the draw vs. the Serie A side determined Flick side's final seeding. Although there's still not an opponent for the round of 16 set in stone, there's only four teams Barcelona could play to start their Champions League knockout rounds journey.
Based on UEFA's new format, Barcelona can play one of the following four teams in the round of 16:
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Benfica
- Monaco
- Brest
These are the sides that finished 15th through 18th in the league phase standings. The Champions League knockout stage playoff draw will take place this Friday, Jan. 31 at 6 a.m. ET. Once the winners of the playoff round are set, another draw will take place on Feb. 21.
Barcelona will return to Champions League action for the round of 16 during the first week of March, dreaming of conquering their first Champions League trophy since 2015.