Who Are Inter Miami Playing in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16?
Inter Miami punched their tickets to the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16, where the reigning Concacaf Caribbean Cup champions are waiting.
Although Inter Miami only managed a 2–2 draw in their opening match of their 2025 MLS campaign, they cruised past Sporting Kansas City in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Lionel Messi scored two goals across the two legs, helping his team eliminate the Western Conference side 4–1 on aggregate.
Now, the Herons must prepare for the round of 16 amid the beginning of the MLS season. Miami has their sights set on winning five trophies this season under new head coach Javier Mascherano, but they can only keep that dream alive if they get past their next opponents in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Inter Miami are playing Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16. The 2024 Supporters' Shield winners will host the opening leg of the tie on Thursday, Mar. 6 before heading to Kingston, Jamaica to play the second leg on Thursday, Mar. 13.
Cavalier have yet to play a match in the Concacaf Champions Cup. The club secured a bye to the round of 16 after winning the Concacaf Caribbean Cup in December.
Miami's upcoming opponents finished second in the Jamaican Premier League last season, but currently sit fourth in the standings through 26 games in their 2024–25 campaign.
Who Could Inter Miami Play in the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals?
If Inter Miami make it past Cavalier, they will face either LAFC or Columbus Crew in the quarterfinals. The Herons are more than familiar with their fellow Eastern Conference competition in the Crew. Miami defeated Wilfried Nancy's men twice in league play last season, but could not get past them in the Leagues Cup.
LAFC and Miami did not play one another last year, but the two clubs are full of former European stars that would make for a thrilling quarterfinal.