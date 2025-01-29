Who Are Manchester City Playing in the Champions League Knockout Stage?
Manchester City avoided a catastrophic early exit from the Champions League and defeated Club Brugge to advance to the playoff round of the competition.
Pep Guardiola went into halftime losing to Club Brugge and 45 minutes away from being eliminated from the tournament. However, Manchester City responded in the second half, winning the game, securing a ticket to the playoff round of the competition.
It was a less than ideal Champions League league phase for City; however, now that they made it through to the knockout rounds, they'll be a tough out for any team that draws them moving forward. When the dust settled after the madness that was the final matchweek of the league phase, City's two possible opponents for the two-legged playoff round were revealed.
With City finishing 22nd in the league phase standings, their playoff stage opponent will be one of the two teams that finished 11th or 12th. Meaning City's possible opponents are.
- Bayern Munich
- Real Madrid
Real Madrid's history with Manchester City in the Champions League is well documented, but a potential showdown with Vincent Kompany's Bayern? Surely one that would excite neutral fans and motivate Kompany to get a victory over his former boss.
If City does advance, they'll play one of Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid.
Guardiola's men will know which of these two teams they'll face when the Champions League playoff knockout draw takes place on Friday, Jan. 31, at 6 a.m. ET. The Citizens will host the first game of the two-legged tie on either Feb. 11-12.