Who Inter Miami Play in the MLS Eastern Conference Semifinals
Inter Miami are off to the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since joining MLS in 2020.
The third-seed Herons won’t have it easy, though, as they get set to visit second-seed FC Cincinnati in a one-match knockout game on either Nov. 22 or 23 in the Eastern Conference semifinal.
The winner of that match would advance to face either fifth-seed New York City FC or Supporters’ Shield winners, Philadelphia Union, in the Eastern Conference final, as one of the last four teams standing.
While Miami will hit the road for the match against FC Cincinnati, they could host the Eastern Conference final with a win and if NYCFC defeat Philadelphia. Should they advance further, hosting MLS Cup on Dec. 6 also remains a possibility.
The second round of the playoffs is new ground for Inter Miami, and fans will see an MLS single-game playoff round for the first time. Previously, Miami had only competed in the first round best-of-three series, a playoff model unique to the American top flight.
Messi in MVP Form
Miami still have a long road ahead if they want to win MLS Cup, but having Lionel Messi in red-hot form is a big boost.
The 38-year-old had five goals and three assists in the three matches against Nashville. His series performance followed a regular season in which he scored 29 goals and 19 assists in just 29 games.
While he is signed through the end of the 2028 season, winning MLS Cup is a priority. If Miami and Messi fall short, it will be just the second year in Messi’s professional career that he has not lifted a team trophy.
Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati Last Five Matches
Date
Result
July 26, 2025
Inter Miami 0–0 FC Cincinnati
July 16, 2025
FC Cincinnati 3–0 Inter Miami
Aug. 24, 2024
Inter Miami 2–0 FC Cincinnati
July 6, 2024
FC Cincinnati 6–1 Inter Miami
Oct. 7, 2023
Inter Miami 0–1 FC Cincinnati
Knockout Round Experience: Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati met in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals in 2023, their only non-MLS regular season matchup. Miami prevailed in penalty kicks after a 3–3 draw.
Remaining Teams in the MLS Cup Playoffs
As Miami closed out their first round series on Saturday night, nine teams remained in the MLS Cup playoffs, with all but one series determined in the opening round.
While Miami, Cincinnati, NYCFC and Philadelphia make up the final four of the Eastern Conference, the Western Conference sees plenty of star power remaining.
Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps are set to take on Son Heung-min’s LAFC in one of the Western Conference semifinal matches. The other match includes either San Diego FC or the Portland Timbers against Minnesota United.
The winner of the Eastern Conference takes on the winner of the Western Conference in MLS Cup, a single-match to decide the ultimate prize in American soccer.