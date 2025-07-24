Who Is Charlie Cresswell? The Premier League Target Playing in France
Young Englishmen are increasingly taking their talents abroad and Charlie Cresswell is one of those who has thrived on the continent.
He made the daunting but ultimately well-informed decision to move to France last summer, making a permanent switch to Ligue 1 side Toulouse. Cresswell’s stock has risen significantly over the past year and he now finds himself being linked with a return to the Premier League.
Newly-promoted Sunderland were first to be linked with the defender but surprise reports have suggested defending champions Liverpool could be potential suitors for the starlet. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he’s free to leave Toulouse this summer amid interest from the Premier League and Serie A.
But just who is Premier League target Cresswell? Here’s everything you need to know about the 22-year-old.
Who Is Charlie Cresswell?
Despite being born in Preston, Creswell was raised in York and was, rather unsurprisingly, scouted by Leeds United at a young age. The central defender joined the Whites in 2013 and featured readily in their youth teams before signing his first professional contact with the club in 2019.
Cresswell made his Leeds debut the following year against Hull City in the Carabao Cup, proceeding to make six further senior appearances for the Yorkshire outfit by the summer of 2022. As a result of his promise, he was sent out on loan to Championship outfit Millwall on loan for the 2022–23 campaign, where he caught the eye with 30 productive outings in the capital.
Cresswell’s 6’3 frame helped him score four goals and provide two assists in 28 Championship appearances for the Lions as they finished eighth in the second tier. After returning to Elland Road with Leeds now back in the Championship themselves, Cresswell was expected to feature heavily for the Whites but made just seven appearances in all competitions during 2023–24.
Having endured a frustrating season which hampered his development, Cresswell—who is the son of former Leeds player Richard Cresswell—made the bold move to Toulouse last summer. It proved an excellent decision as he swiftly became a first-team regular for the French outfit, who finished tenth in Ligue 1. He played all but three matches in the to flight for Les Violets.
Has He Played in the Premier League Before?
Cresswell has incredibly limited Premier League experience but he has appeared in the competition previously. He turned out five times for Leeds during the 2021–22 campaign and featured on the bench for 33 of their 38 Premier League matches.
He made his Premier League debut in a 2–1 defeat at home to West Ham United in September 2021—a match he started and played the entirety of despite his tender age. His next three outings in the division were incredibly brief cameos late in matches, but he did play the second half of Leeds’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in March of that season. Having trailed by two goals at the break, the Whites ended up winning the clash 3–2 following Cresswell’s introduction.
Has He Played for England?
While Cresswell is yet to trouble England’s senior squad, the defender has featured regularly for the Under-21s. He’s made 26 appearances in total and has been named in the squad for the last two U21 European Championships, securing the title on both occasions.
He only appeared once in the 2023 triumph but started every single match at this summer’s tournament, partnering ex-Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah in the heart of Lee Carsley’s defence. He was one of six England representatives in the Team of the Tournament.
Charlie Cresswell’s 2024–25 Season
Cresswell’s ability to immediately step into a mid-table Ligue 1 team having hardly played senior first-team football for a year speaks volumes. Toulouse boss Carles Martínez Novell quickly drafted the Englishman into the starting lineup, where he would stay for the rest of the season.
He started 29 of his 31 Ligue 1 outings and finished the term with four goals, two assists and nine clean sheets in matches he played more than half-an-hour in. He ranked highest for clearances and blocks per 90 among his clubmates—finishing in the 87th percentile for centre backs across the division for the former.
Cresswell’s attacking returns were particularly impressive and the powerful centre back stood out among his positional peers. He sat in the 99th percentile for shots and shots on target among Ligue 1 centre backs, while only five of his teammates outscored him. He’s a real handful at set pieces due to his size and frame.
Any Premier League club willing to take a chance on Cresswell will be recruiting one of England’s most promising centre backs. Whether he can make good on his potential remains to be seen.