Who Is Diletta Leotta? DAZN Host for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw is live from Miami, hosted by DAZN's Diletta Leotta.
Leotta is an Italian radio and TV show host who started her sports journalism career on Sky Sports back in 2015. She presented Serie B matches on Sky Sports alongside Gianluca Di Marzio and Luca Marchegiani before joining DAZN in 2018.
While she still covers Italian soccer on DAZN, she also now hosts Linea Diletta, a program that features in depth conversations with players and managers. Last year, Leotta and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti sat down to discuss his legendary managerial career, spanning from his time in Italy to his current position at the biggest club in the world.
Leotta has plenty of experience hosting large events as well. The 33-year-old hosted the Gazzetta Sport Awards in 2018 and the Grand Gala of Soccer in 2018 and 2019. Now, she will add the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw to her resume.
Ahead of the draw and the tournament, FIFA announced a new deal with DAZN that made the platform the home of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. DAZN will broadcast all 63 matches of the tournament worldwide, in multiple languages, for free.
Leotta and the other faces of DAZN will likely be regular figures in the build up to the tournament, unfolding across the United States in the summer of 2025.